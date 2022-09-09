The Dynamic Island is a total reimagining of the iPhone notch that no one saw coming

- Advertisement -

Do you remember when iphone-14-and-14-pro-are-here-big-bigger-and-with-satellite-emergency-calls/">Apple introduced the iPhone X? It was the first iPhone with a notch in the screen and, at first, it generated quite a surprise.

With the presentation of the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple has shown everything it had up its sleeve. The notch has been transformed into the incredible (or Dynamic Island).

Dynamic Island is ua total reimagining of the notch in a way no one saw , not even in the previous leaks, where it was only pointed out that the screen area between the holes will be used to show the activity of the microphone and the camera.

Instead of a static black pill that houses the Face ID sensors and front camera, you now have a pill that changes form and changes function to do anything you need.

Are you listening to music? Keep it pressed and the song you are playing will appear on the dynamic island so you can control the playback.

Do you receive an incoming call? The dynamic island expands to show who’s on the other end of the line.

Do you want to verify a purchase with your face? There’s the Face ID animation, gracefully exiting the dynamic island.

Do you connect some AirPods? The dynamic island transforms to show the battery level.

Are you going somewhere? You can follow Apple Maps instructions on the dynamic island while you’re doing other things.

Apple has taken something that could be annoying on the screen and turned it into a feature, completely reversing the script. It’s the most unexpected surprise of any Apple event, and by far the most welcome.

