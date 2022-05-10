The DJI Mini 3 Pro drone arrives: good performance at a scandalous price

One of the drones that are destined to rule this market with an iron fist for a season has been presented. We talk about DJI Mini 3 Pro, a product that has what buyers like so much: it is good, pretty and also cheap. The truth is that this is an important step for the well-known manufacturer.

One of the things that stands out about this model is that it has a design that, in addition to being attractive thanks to its stylized lines and having four propellers that can be folded, has as an outstanding option here that it has a new way of operating in its front and rear arms, which avoids possible collisions between them. By the way, the weight of the DJI Mini 3 Pro is 249 gramsso there are no problems for its use in a legal way.

Without missing four small ones that ensure a correct landing, it is necessary to highlight this drone that includes different omnidirectional sensors that makes it possible for the obstacles encountered when flying to become a problem (using the APAS 4.0 system for this). This makes this model a good option for both the most experienced pilots and those who do not have many flight hours.

DJI

Some features that convince in this DJI Mini 3 Pro

A clear example of what we say is that the autonomy that the product is capable of offering reaches 34 minutes flight, there is an additional pack that increases this time up to forty-seven. In addition, it includes a control system that has a 5.5-inch screen and that does not lack all the necessary buttons to control and, it is interesting to mention that it uses the operating system of this element is Android which ensures that it can be updated easily.

In what has to do with the integrated camera, it includes a new gimbal to give stability to everything that is recorded or takes photos of a much more effective signature. The fact is that the quality that the DJI Mini 3 Pro could reach in quality reaches the 4K at 60FPS, more than enough to obtain perfect results to see on current TVs (the photos are at 48 MP using a sensor with an F: 1.7 aperture and capable of 2X zoom with hardly any loss). Besides, it is compatible with HDR and, in addition, its transmission capacity is up to 12 kilometers at Full HDexcellent benefits.

DJI

The prices that this drone has

three are the options that you can find from today to buy the DJI Mini 3 Pro, and the truth is that they are striking for not being especially high considering what the product of this well-known manufacturer offers:

Basic pack with the device and an additional battery: 739 euros

The next option is to get the DJI Mini 3 Pro with additional battery and traditional remote control (requires smartphone); €829

Finally, there is the possibility of buying the drone with battery and the controller also presented today: 999 euros.

>