The Division Resurgence, the shooting game that Ubisoft has released for mobile phones and that you should try

The Division is a shooting video game developed by Ubisoft that came out a few years ago, in 2016 to be precise. Since then, this title managed to break all kinds of sales records worldwidewhether in its version for PC, PS4 or Xbox One.

Now, Ubisoft is looking to put a new spin on this title based on the Tom Clancy novels. Well, the French developer has made the launch of The Division Resurgence for Android and iOS mobiles.

[mb_related_posts1]

The project turns out to be very interesting, since from what is known so far, Ubisoft will present a version of the game quite different from the original. A new story mode and additional characters are just some of the most notable features that have been known.

A new game that bets on an open world map

In addition to what has just been mentioned, a point that generates a lot of interest on the part of the community is the commitment to an open world map. Regarding this, it is hoped that it can be seen a fairly detailed and polished environment in terms of graphics we speakin addition to the fact that various PvE game modes can be played and follow a new continuity of what was The Division 1 and 2.

In fact, the story will continue to unfold in the post-apocalyptic version of New York City, where you will become part of the National Strategic Division. This will have to carry out different confrontations with enemies in order to improve the level and skills of the characters.

This title is expected to be completely free, which turns out to be the icing on a cake that has all the earmarks of being one of the hits of the year. Even if you would like to register for the beta of the game to test it before it officially comes out, you can do so by clicking here, although you will have to wait to see if the Ubisoft team accepts you to participate in this closed beta.