The Division Resurgence expands the saga with its arrival on mobile

To make the wait until the release of The Division Heartland, scheduled for the first quarter of next year, more enjoyable, Ubisoft has just announced the next arrival of The Division Resurgencea spin-off of his tactical shooter that will allow us to enjoy this saga for the first time on mobile devices.

With an experience quite similar to that of deliveries for PC and consoles, we are faced with a third-person shooter and role-playing game, this time totally free, which will allow players to roam freely in an open world in a dystopian New York City. Thus, the game will have a campaign compatible for solo play as well as online co-op, promising a wide variety of PvE activities including story missions, side quests, and some random activities and events within this world.

As the description provided by the company says, “Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence takes place in contemporary Post-Crisis New York City and offers a unique perspective on key story events that have taken place in Tom Clancy’s The Division and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. […] Chaos continues to wreak havoc on New York City, and as first-wave agents representing the Strategic Homeland Division, players will be tasked with protecting civilians against hostile factions and helping them build a better future.”.

Still without a specific release date, currently players who are interested in trying this game can register now to participate in the next closed and open tests that will be carried out before the launch of the game, which Coming exclusively to iOS and Android devices.