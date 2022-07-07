The Division lands on mobile with a free game: register to play as soon as possible

Great news for fans of The : Ubisoft has confirmed the next release of the mobile version. It will be called The Division Resurgence, it will be a completely new title, it will keep the keys of the franchise and it already admits registration to obtain access to the first tests. It will be kitten.

Touch screens are very attractive for developers, even for the big franchises: little by little those sagas that we have played, and continue to play, on consoles and computers are landing on mobile phones. Devil Immortal is one of the latest examples. And Ubisoft announces that his acclaimed The Division will also make the leap to smaller screens.

The Division Resurgence: open world adapted to mobiles

The Division is characterized by being a shooter set in a post-apocalyptic city where you not only have to be agile by pulling the trigger, but also the strategy, exploration, infiltration and resource management They are vitally important to progress throughout the plot. The open world is characteristic of The Division games; aspect that the developers of Resurgence will maintain in the mobile title.

As we can read on the official pages of the game, The Division Resurgence proposes the mobile adaptation of console and computer games, always as a new title in the saga. The mechanics and control interface will be adapted to the touch screen without losing the exploration and infiltration that are key in the franchise. High-quality graphics will be responsible for transferring the original experience and detail to the smartphonesalways according to Ubisoft’s words.

As happened with Rainbow Sin Mobile, Ubisoft repeats the move in The Division by proposing a alpha test that anyone can sign up for. The Division Resurgence is still in development. And, since its open world will require a permanent connection to the Internet, the game needs to test the servers to ensure that the influx does not cause an excessive load. Due to the importance of The Division among the gaming community, the mobile version should arouse considerable interest: the first impressions left by the materials published by Ubisoft prove it.

While we wait for Ubisoft to roll up the shutters on The Division Resurgence, it’s time to sign up for the alpha test to get access to the game as soon as possible. To do this, Ubisoft has created this registration page: after answering a few questions (Looking for players with experience in RPGs and mobile shooters), and sign in with your Ubisoft account, and you’re all set to reserve a spot in the alpha. Of course, registering does not guarantee access to the test: Ubisoft will be the one who chooses the participants.

