The dispute between Apple and Ericsson is over.

Apple and Ericsson have signed a license agreement that will end an increasingly acrimonious dispute between the two companies. As announced in a press release, the agreement includes a “mutual license for proprietary mobile standard technologies and grants other patent rights”.

Root of the problem.

The two companies first sued each other in 2015 over various patent infringements and licensing disputes related to 2G, 3G and 4G technologies.

Although the first disputes were resolved, the fight resumed in October 2021. This time it has been for the granting of patent licenses related to 5G technology and, specifically, for the supposed free use by the company of a patent that enables 5G connectivity on your iPhone and iPad devices.

The two companies have sued each other for patent infringement, and Ericsson has gone so far as to ask that the importation of the iPhone be prohibited.

Rivalry on the decline.

Apple accused Ericsson of “play hard” in the negotiations on the license of the patented communications technology.

In addition to the impact of the agreement with Apple, which covers sales from January 15, 2022, and the ongoing IPR agreements with the rest of the licensees, Ericsson estimates that the revenue from these licenses will be between 5,500 and 6,000 million dollars in the fourth quarter of 2022.

According to the companies, the recently announced deal will put an end to “all pending litigation” between Ericsson and Apple. Under the new agreement, Ericsson and Apple “strengthen their technological and business cooperation”.

Surprisingly, the press release comes from Ericsson and not from Apple, which has not commented publicly on the agreement between the two companies.

Ericsson and Apple have signed a multi-year global patent license agreement between the two companies. The agreement includes, as already stated, a cross-licensing of proprietary basic standard cellular technologies and grants other patent rights.

The agreement resolves lawsuits filed by both companies in various jurisdictions, including the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, as well as lawsuits before the United States International Trade Commission (USITC).

Apple’s position in this litigation was furthered by its acquisition of Intel’s modem business, which gave it access to its collection of patents essential to mobile technology standards. Sometime in the next few years, Apple will switch from using Qualcomm modems in the iPhone to using its own modems.

Ericsson speaks, Apple silent.

“We are delighted that we were able to resolve our differences with Apple through this settlement.” said christina peterssonEricsson’s head of intellectual property, in a statement, “which is of strategic importance to our 5G licensing program.”

“This will allow both companies to continue to focus on delivering the best technology to the global market,” continued.

For its part, Apple sued Ericsson for what it calls “standard essential patents“. The agreement is simply described as an agreement to “several years”, without mentioning any specific duration. As part of the agreement, Ericsson and Apple have agreed to “reinforce their technological and business cooperation”including the development of standards.

In this way, all global disputes are resolved, at least half a dozen in total, including a brief ban on the sale of the iPhone 14 in Colombia.