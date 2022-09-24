HomeTech NewsThe "dislikes" arrive on TikTok, but only for comments

The “dislikes” arrive on TikTok, but only for comments

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
tiktok 1000x600.png
tiktok 1000x600.png
TikTok, the fashionable social network, has implemented one of the most anticipated functions by its users: the “I don’t like it”, but only for commentsnot for the videos, since the interest behind this change is not, apparently, to interfere with the contents, but to help clean up the threads that are getting out of hand.

As usual, ByteDance, developer of TikTok, is wrong or, in its own way, puritanical, but that’s how the platform works: content censorship is the order of the day, whether due to well-founded or unfounded complaints from users. users, be it through the Chinese vein on which the service has been built and applied by its managers; but the tide of users is so great that not even with those can they control some things.

Especially difficult to control are the brawls that arise in the comments and that, in general, are left to the responsibility of the authors of each video. But, again, sometimes there are so many comments that it is very difficult for a single person to maintain control over what is published. That’s where “likes” come into play, to highlight people’s favorite comments; and now the “I don’t like” do the same.

tiktok

They filter the specifications of the Galaxy Book Go with ARM and Windows 10
  TAGS

Thus, the “dislikes” are now available to all users, months after anticipating their arrival as a new way of “encourage kindness and safety» on the platform. What has been said: Chinese puritanism and, why not say it too, fake naivety. Because we all know how social networks currently work, and it is not based on kindness, but on the contrary. And TikTok is no exception.

Indeed, on TikTok they mess up as brown as on Twitter, only that they go more unnoticed by the structure of the social network, when they do not disappear as a result of implicit or explicit censorship. And the “dislikes”, which can be used by everyone equally, will not change anything. In other words, they will favor the winger with the strongest participation, which, that is true, will depend on the video in question.

Why not implement dislikes for videos? A little for the same reason that YouTube downgraded them, removing the counter: so as not to bother the creators who are victims of waves of fans. Something that, again, has little practical sense, according to the best way to portray the extremes is that they be seen; but also because for YouTube, with an extension, you solve the problem.

