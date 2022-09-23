The “dislike” button on YouTube is useless

- Advertisement -

A recent study carried out by Mozilla researchers (the same developers of the Firefox browser) has revealed that the fact that that YouTube continues to show its users videos that they do not like and/or are not interested in is completely unrelated to the fact that, when they have previously viewed similar content, they have made their or dislike known to the platform.

“Don’t recommend channel” and “Clear from history” buttons give better results than “I don’t like” or “I’m not interested”

Through the buttons that allow you to rate the experience, the viewer (theoretically) lets the platform (YouTube in this case) know not only if they liked that content, but also informs the algorithm that shows other videos which ones should be of interest to them. Well, it’s not like that.

Through the analysis of data from more than 2,000 YouTube users, Mozilla researchers are completely ineffective at preventing the re-display of content that users have previously marked as not of interest to them. Despite this, it has been found that the algorithm by which YouTube selects the content that it shows to each user continues to show more than half of the videos framed in categories or about content that they do not like, are not interested in or even the user has specifically marked with the “do not show similar content again” option.

The data comes from volunteers recruited by Mozilla who have used a specific browser extension. After analyzing more than 500 million recommended videos More than 44,000 pairs of videos were created (one rejected, linked to another recommended by YouTube) that were subjected to scrutiny to decide whether or not the recommendation meant moving away from the criteria.

The result was that marking the videos with a “dislike” or “not interested” had a minimal effect, with 12% and 11% respectively of videos avoided that met the criteria. curiously Greater effectiveness was achieved with the use of two other buttons present on YouTube to show disagreement with the content: «Do not recommend the channel» and «delete from history»which prevented the appearance of unwanted videos by 43% and 29% respectively.