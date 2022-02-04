Search here...
MobileAndroidTech News

The “dislike” button has arrived on Twitter

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Twitter has started to show the “dislike” button on its web version worldwide, a function that will be expanded little by little so that more and more users can enjoy the new little orange arrow in the replies of the Tweets .

This is the option to reject replies on Twitter, an experiment that we started to see from time to time in 2020 and that is now being shown to a global audience.

Read:

All the news Google I / O 2021: Android 12, Google Photos, greater privacy and many more

At the moment only a group of users has this option that allows you to downvote an answer, but Twitter says that they are expanding the group quickly, and that it will soon be available on iOS and Android as well.

Total upvote and downvote counts aren’t public, they’re just used so Twitter knows what’s best to show and what’s best to hide, so it’s clear that the number of votes will affect the visibility of responses to posts. Tweet.

The goal is to reject offensive or irrelevant replies so they don’t appear or appear more subtly under the main tweet. Users will downvote when they see content they don’t want to see in the future, giving them another option besides being able to mute a conversation or mark it as spam or irrelevant.

According to Twitter, and after analyzing the use during these last months, the function improves the quality of conversations on Twitter.

Unfortunately, users will be able to find another use for flexhite, such as carrying out targeted harassment campaigns, silencing a valid opinion and thus modifying the Twitter algorithm.

More information in twitter.com/TwitterSafety.

Previous articleAirTag with deactivated speaker offered for sale on ebay: a risk to privacy
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

The “dislike” button has arrived on Twitter

Twitter has started to show the “dislike” button on its web version worldwide, a function that will be...
Apple

AirTag with deactivated speaker offered for sale on ebay: a risk to privacy

Since their debut, Apple's AirTags have raised concerns about the possibility of being used as tools capable of...
Social Networks

Meta, between the TikTok sword and the Apple wall and the metaverse

The very harsh setback yesterday on the Meta Stock Exchange (it fell 26.4%, which implied a loss...
Google

Find on Google super precisely: how to activate the advanced search

Can't find what you're looking for on Google because you can't refine your search? When...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.