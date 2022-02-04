The “dislike” button has arrived on Twitter

Twitter has started to show the “dislike” button on its web version worldwide, a function that will be expanded little by little so that more and more users can enjoy the new little orange arrow in the replies of the Tweets .

This is the option to reject replies on Twitter, an experiment that we started to see from time to time in 2020 and that is now being shown to a global audience.

At the moment only a group of users has this option that allows you to downvote an answer, but Twitter says that they are expanding the group quickly, and that it will soon be available on iOS and Android as well.

Total upvote and downvote counts aren’t public, they’re just used so Twitter knows what’s best to show and what’s best to hide, so it’s clear that the number of votes will affect the visibility of responses to posts. Tweet.

The goal is to reject offensive or irrelevant replies so they don’t appear or appear more subtly under the main tweet. Users will downvote when they see content they don’t want to see in the future, giving them another option besides being able to mute a conversation or mark it as spam or irrelevant.

According to Twitter, and after analyzing the use during these last months, the function improves the quality of conversations on Twitter.

Unfortunately, users will be able to find another use for flexhite, such as carrying out targeted harassment campaigns, silencing a valid opinion and thus modifying the Twitter algorithm.

More information in twitter.com/TwitterSafety.