The discoveries of the receptors of temperature and touch take, by surprise, the Nobel Prize in Medicine of 2021

The moment has come. A few minutes ago, like almost every year for a century, the Karolinska Institute in Sweden just kicked off Nobels Awards week by awarding the Medicine and Physiology Prize of 2021. An award that this year (perhaps for the role of biosanitary sciences during the pandemic) has received special attention.

A few minutes ago, the committee awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine and Physiology to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for “their discoveries of touch and temperature receptors“.

The adventure of knowing the world wins the Nobel

As they say from the Karolinska Institute, “one of the great mysteries that humanity has faced is the question of how we feel our environment.” In the case of the two winners this year, their research has helped us to understand how heat, cold, and mechanical force can initiate nerve impulses that allow us to perceive and adapt to the world around us. It may seem trivial, and in fact, until very recently (too little) the mechanisms underlying these sensations were totally unknown.

In the mid-90s, David Julius decided to analyze how it was possible that capsaicin, one of the hot compounds in peppers that induces the sensation of itching, was capable of generating to identify a sensor in the nerve endings of the skin that responds to the hot.

For the other, Ardem Patapoutian used pressure-sensitive cells to discover a new class of sensors that respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs.

