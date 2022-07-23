The director of “Mortal Kombat”, Simon McQuoid, will return to be part of its sequel

Variety has disclosed that newline Cinema, the producer of the 2021 fantasy adaptation of video games , is getting ready to come back with another batch of loaded martial arts . In this regard, it was confirmed that the study has returned to look for the Australian filmmaker Simon to continue directing the sequel.

McQuoid opened as a on said action film last year, stating that the goal was “to make the best fighting movie ever made.” He will now lead the new project from a script written by Jeremy Slater. The sequel will be the fourth global film in the film franchise. Mortal Kombatafter the original 1995 film.

Simon McQuoid is the director of “Mortal Kombat” (2021). (Warner Bros.)

Mortal Kombat (2021)

This film was a kind of reboot of the franchise, focusing on Cole Young, played by lewis tan (an original character from the video game). In it, Young was an underrated mixed martial arts fighter who found himself hunted by an assassin known as Sub-Zero (Joe Taslin), which in the end ended up immersed in the world of Mortal Kombat. This was made up of a series of challenges between champions from the ground world and the chaotic outside world.

The film did not include an official tournament of Mortal Kombat, but it did conclude with an announcement of one in the sequel. In addition to Sub-Zero, other original characters that appeared were Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Kano (Josh Lawson), Jax Briggs (Mehcad Brooks), Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Kung Lao (Max Huang), Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), Shan Tsung (ChinHan) and Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada). This production was recognized by the public as one of the best movies based on video games.

“Mortal Kombat” is a US-Australian production. (New Line Cinema)

Mortal Kombat premiered during the COVID-19 pandemic, through a simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max. The film was moderately successful, grossing $84 million worldwide against a budget of $55 million. However, it was also the most successful theatrical release of hbo max at that moment.

As for the critics, in general they made it known that Mortal Kombat It was a project that fit perfectly as an experience for the big screen.

Lewis Tan, Joe Taslim, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson and Mehcad Brooks, among others, make up the cast of “Mortal Kombat”. (New Line Cinema)

The new project is still in a very early stage of development, therefore there are not many details yet. However, it is expected that the same cast from the first part will be seen again. Nothing is certain about it.

