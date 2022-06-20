The differences in the screens of the iPhone 14 will be greater than expected

The screens of iPhone 14 They are giving a lot to talk about, something that is logical, since it seems that the differences between the basic model and the Pro will be greater than initially thought. Now, as published, the panels will not be entirely the same, which will mean that there will be differences in what has to do with use.

What has been known to say this is that, apart from not including a hole in the screen, the iPhone 14 models and also the iPhone 14 Max, they will use a screen type OLED LTPS instead of an LTPO. And, this has an important consequence in what has to do with the frequency of the screen (always being higher than those of the previous generation, something logical to adjust to market demands).

What is the difference in frequency on the iPhone 14

Well, what would happen if the data that has been known is confirmed is that the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will offer a variable adjustment frequency. This allows the terminal to choose the appropriate option at all times to ensure good image quality without constantly impacting consumption. Thus, the models with OLED LTPS panel will reach the 120Hzbut they will not have a software option that allows the performance to adjust automatically.

Gizmochina

We are not talking about something of a brutal impact, but about a difference that can have consequences both in the image quality that is enjoyed at all times and in the autonomy actual that is achieved. And, obviously, the winning horse will be the entire Pro range that Apple plans to launch in September of this year. And to this we must add that the notch in this variant it will be a thing of the past, which is also an important advance.

Supplier data: there is a surprise

After not long ago Apple will seek to eliminate from the equation of the manufacture of its phones to Samsung, it seems that the waters return to their course and both companies resume a very relevant collaboration. And it is that, the past, is that… something that no longer matters too much.

The fact is that the data that has been published is that the screens will be manufactured mostly by the Korean company, reaching 60% of the global (and it is not a minor morsel, since we are talking about requests that would be around 200 million units). The rest of the chosen manufacturers will be LG, with 25% and BOE 15%… in the latter case there is surprise, since many pointed out that the Cupertino firm would stop working with them.

[mb_related_posts2]

>