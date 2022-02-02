The DGT ‘app’ already allows you to carry out new procedures, do you know what they are?

Although the official application of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has been around for quite some time, we all knew that those first versions were still a first attempt at something that would grow over the years. And what has happened in recent days around this app shows that miDGT still has a long way to go. If you remember, its first steps were taken on Android, as a way to digitize that card that we all carry in our wallets on a daily basis, but little else. We barely had a couple of functions with information regarding vehicles and data on remaining points of our permit and some links to frequent procedures within the platform. More possibilities come to the app Thus, at the end of last month the DGT announced a new update of the application for mobile devices with, according to them, three major improvements. On the one hand, the “possibility of downloading the sanction complaint and the prior appointment receipt”, on the other, the “examination result query” and finally, quite abstractly, “new forms of authentication”. In addition to these three legs, the new version of miDGT has a very important novelty such as the possibility of paying our fines directly from the phone, without having to go to a computer or a desktop browser. Through a few clicks, we can catch up with the sanctions that have been imposed on us while driving… even if it hurts our pocket (especially). This novelty, which is already important, is accompanied by many others that are almost equally transcendental. For example, the one that has to do with the regular driver of a vehicle. Now we will be able to define who is the person who periodically uses any of our cars so that, in the event of an infraction, the DGT knows who to send the fine to. Thus, we avoid the previous step of having to identify it through express communication. Apart from these functions, the app continues to gain others that have to do with the procedures and paperwork that we can carry out with the General Directorate of Traffic, so now it also includes a prior appointment system in case we need to carry out any management in person . With just a couple of touches, we can go to any of the central or provincial offices of the DGT with the certainty that they will attend to us without suffering long waits. >