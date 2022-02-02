Search here...
Tech News

The DGT ‘app’ already allows you to carry out new procedures, do you know what they are?

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Although the official application of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has been around for quite some time, we all knew that those first versions were still a first attempt at something that would grow over the years. And what has happened in recent days around this app shows that miDGT still has a long way to go. If you remember, its first steps were taken on Android, as a way to digitize that card that we all carry in our wallets on a daily basis, but little else. We barely had a couple of functions with information regarding vehicles and data on remaining points of our permit and some links to frequent procedures within the platform. More possibilities come to the app Thus, at the end of last month the DGT announced a new update of the application for mobile devices with, according to them, three major improvements. On the one hand, the “possibility of downloading the sanction complaint and the prior appointment receipt”, on the other, the “examination result query” and finally, quite abstractly, “new forms of authentication”. In addition to these three legs, the new version of miDGT has a very important novelty such as the possibility of paying our fines directly from the phone, without having to go to a computer or a desktop browser. Through a few clicks, we can catch up with the sanctions that have been imposed on us while driving… even if it hurts our pocket (especially). This novelty, which is already important, is accompanied by many others that are almost equally transcendental. For example, the one that has to do with the regular driver of a vehicle. Now we will be able to define who is the person who periodically uses any of our cars so that, in the event of an infraction, the DGT knows who to send the fine to. Thus, we avoid the previous step of having to identify it through express communication. Apart from these functions, the app continues to gain others that have to do with the procedures and paperwork that we can carry out with the General Directorate of Traffic, so now it also includes a prior appointment system in case we need to carry out any management in person . With just a couple of touches, we can go to any of the central or provincial offices of the DGT with the certainty that they will attend to us without suffering long waits. >

Previous articleInstagram will allow you to create even longer Reels
Next articleQualcomm, despite the agreements with Apple, the legal battle is not over
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

What’s new from Google to help victims of domestic violence

Google and the National Domestic Violence Hotline (The Hotline), the US service responsible for supporting victims of domestic...
Apple

Qualcomm, despite the agreements with Apple, the legal battle is not over

The out-of-court settlement that in 2019 seemed to have put an end to all the legal disputes existing...
Tech News

The DGT ‘app’ already allows you to carry out new procedures, do you know what they are?

Although the official application of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has been around for quite some...
Apps

Instagram will allow you to create even longer Reels

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.