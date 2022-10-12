The details of the cameras of the iPhone 14 have been revealed in full

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series last month. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max share the exact same camera hardware, which is now has been revealed In its whole.

First of all, the iPhone 14 Pro incorporates a new main camera 48 MP that offers much better low-light performance than the iPhone 13 Pro model.

This sensor is the IMX803, with native 1.22μm pixels that are converted to 2.44μm when binned to produce a 12MP image. By comparison, the 12MP IMX703 in the iPhone 13 Pro had a pixel size of 1.9μm.

The ultra wide angle cameras iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max also get an upgrade over their predecessors.

The IMX772 with a pixel size of 1 μm disappears; in his place is the IMX633 with a pixel size of 1.4 μm. This means that the iPhone 14 Pro’s ultra-wide sensor is on par with the iPhone 12 Pro’s primary camera sensor.

Flagships also get upgraded selfie cameras, swapping the IMX514 for the IMX714. However, the technical details of these two sensors are unknown. However, the telephoto and ToF sensors remain the same as in the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.



