The design of the Sony WF-1000XM5 is filtered and there are surprises

- Advertisement -

marked a before and after in the TWS headphones sector by presenting the WF-1000XM3, the best noise canceling headphones if you are looking for an earbud-type model. Later the WF-1000XM4 arrived and now it is the turn of the Sony WF-1000XM5.

The truth is that until now we had not received any leaks about it, and it was strange since the launch of its predecessor was in June 2021. And, although in 2022 there was no new version, probably due to the problems caused by the coronavirusSony’s WF-1000XM5 are closer than ever.

Mainly because information has just been leaked that includes images of the Sony WF-1000XM5, confirming the that the best TWS noise canceling headphones will have.

- Advertisement -

This will be the new Sony WF-1000XM5

As we told you, although Apple’s AirPods Pro managed to significantly improve noise cancellationno one can match the results achieved by the Japanese manufacturer, and where it makes it clear that it has no rival in the sector.

filtered-and-there.jpg" width="980" height="551" > The new integrations of Windows 365 Cloud PCs with Windows 11 enlarge photo /TheWalkmanblog

Therefore, if you are looking for good noise-canceling earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM family will not fail you. And if we take into account that its predecessor was presented in June, it is likely that the Japanese firm will give us a surprise in a few weeks.

- Advertisement -

Regarding the design of the Sony WF-1000XM5, we notice big changes compared to its predecessor. In this way, the Sony WF-1000XM5 will boast a totally different design. To begin with, it will be smaller than its predecessor, reaching 5.9 grams per unit (7.3 weighed each helmet). In addition, it will have a more oval design. On the other hand, the WF-1000XM5 case will also be slightly lighter than its predecessor, at 39 grams (versus 41 grams) to make it easier to carry.

Regarding the technical characteristics, The Sony WF-1000XM5 is expected to boast the best noise cancellation in TWS headphones, In addition to an autonomy beyond any doubt and that could be close to 40 hours with the transport case.

Among other technologies, there will be no lack of usage detection, which activates or pauses music when you put on or take off a headset, multipoint connection, Precise Voice Pickup functionality and wireless charging support.

- Advertisement -

As for the possible release date of the Sony WF-1000XM5, it is currently a mystery, but it would make sense that it would hit the market in the coming weeks. Its price? A complete mystery but we can assume that It will be around 299 euros.

>