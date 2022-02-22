Tech NewsMobile

The design of the Redmi K50 Pro is filtered: this will be the next Xiaomi titan

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Xiaomi’s Redmi family of phones is one of the company’s most successful. With a catalog of the most varied models and a price-quality ratio that is very difficult to beat, the Asian firm does not hesitate to launch new models. And it seems that very soon we will see a new member, the Redmi K50 Pro.

Or this is what follows from the latest leak published by @Onleaks and where we can see in detail the design that Xiaomi’s next Redmi phone will offer. To say that the source of the leak is one of the most prestigious leaksters or leakers in the sector, so We can give enough veracity to the information you have published.

This will be the design of the Redmi K50 Pro

Redmi K50G

enlarge photo

Redmi K50G @Onleaks

It should be remembered that they recently presented the Redmi K50G, a gaming phone that surprised by betting on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, Qualcomm’s crown jewel, along with a 120 W fast charge. And very soon we will have the Redmi K50 Pro, which could have similar features.

On an aesthetic level we find a phone that bets on a design where the curved back offers great ergonomicsin addition to having a rectangular camera module with three sensors and dual-tone LED flash, in addition to the characteristic Redmi logo in the lower left.

Going to the front we see that this phone will feature a minimalist design where its reduced frames allow the screen to be the main protagonist, in addition to having a perforated camera.

Redmi K50G

enlarge photo

Redmi K50G @Onleaks

As for the technical characteristics of the Redmi K50 Pro, at the moment they are a complete mystery, but we can speculate based on previous models. For example, it is more than likely that it will have a screen made up of an AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90 or 120 Hz.

In addition, the K40 Pro had the Snapdragon 888, so this new vitaminized model could bet on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, just like the K50G. What’s more, previous rumors spoke of a main camera of 50 megapixels, so the photographic section will be high. And its fast charge? The truth is that its predecessor disappointed with a fast charge of 33 W, so we expect this Redmi K50 Pro to improve significantly in this section.

Anyway, and as alwaysWe will have to wait for the Beijing-based manufacturer to confirm the presentation date of the Redmi K50 Pro to know what Xiaomi surprises us with.

>

