The design of the OnePlus Fold exposed, its camera will be the most striking

As the possible release date of the OnePlus Fold, which will be at some point in the month of August, the news about the first folding phone of the Chinese brand is happening. Now, thanks to a series of images that have been publishedit is possible to get a more precise idea of ​​how the device will be aesthetically.

Unlike previous leaks, which indicated that the design of the OnePlus Fold would resemble the Oppo Find N2 – due to both brands belonging to the same parent company – it seems that the style of the new folding will be differentas pointed out in the source of information.

What is clear in the images of the OnePlus Fold

The design of the terminal, which will use a book foldIt looks quite striking. The terminal has a longer aspect ratio, similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. One of the images shows how the device is fully opened and it can be seen that the thickness is quite small. This suggests that OnePlus has developed a more advanced custom hinge, as had been hinted at before.

OnLeaks

As for the internal and external screens, they seem to feature reduced bezels, although it’s hard to tell to what extent this will be. In addition, on both panels there is an integrated front camera, while on the back there is a large circular module that resembles the design of the Oppo Find X6. The configuration is clearly triple camerawith the mark hasselblad completely readable, so it has been used to optimize the photos that are obtained. In addition, everything suggests that the OnePlus Fold will have a periscope-type sensor that could have specifications similar to the one mentioned above.

A few more things to expect on this phone

It is mentioned that the fingerprint reader is integrated into the power button, located on the right side next to the brand’s iconic alert slider. In addition, both at the top and at the bottom, there are spaces for the use of speakers and, at the bottom of the OnePlus phone, there will be the USB Type-C port.

OnLeaks

As for other features and technical specifications, the OnePlus Fold is expected to use a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and boast a 2K AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, the battery capacity is believed to reach 4,800 mAh and would support 100-watt Super VOOC charging -similar to the OnePlus 11-. How can it be otherwise, the foldable phone is expected to run ColorOS 13, a customization that is based on Android 13.

