Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

The design of the next OnePlus headphones is filtered. How will they be?

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

As regards the company one plus, you probably know it from its smartphones, but it has other solutions that it launches on the market, such as its Bluetooth headphones. Note that the Asian firm has two wireless models, the OnePlus Buds Z2 and OnePlus Buds Pro, and it seems that new headphones for the OnePlus Buds family will arrive very soon.

According to a new leak published exclusively by the 91Mobiles portal, OnePlus is working to increase its audio solutions with a new model of headphones wireless. Reliable media have reported about new true wireless headphones that could arrive with the Nord brand. It should be noted that the source of this leak has a very high hit rate in its leaks, so we can give the publication a lot of truth.

This will be the next OnePlus Buds

enlarge photo

Details of the new OnePlus headphones 91Mobiles

Read:

Elon Musk has not yet returned to Twitter: users are wondering why

In this way, the source of this leak has also shown the CAD renders of the new OnePlus Nord TWS headphones, in which you can see its general design. Of course, it is most likely not an exact representation of the final product, since they have been made from live images of units in the final prototype phase.

Before these earphones are officially launched on the market, OnePlus could make some changes and adjustments to the design. Of course, as you can see in the following images, these headphones would have a unique design, since they have wide stems and gold-tone hardware buttons. This model would also come with silicone tips, but it is unknown if they will have an ear detection sensor.

The charging case of the new headphones would have a square and flat shape with the OnePlus name in gold. But in the images that have been shared, it cannot be seen if they would have LED lights in the casing and the position of the charging port.

enlarge photo

Design of the new OnePlus TWS headphones 91Mobiles

For now, there is no information about the specifications of the OnePlus Buds, But if we take the line of phones of this brand as a reference, the Nord TWS would have a solid set of features for a cheap price.

Read:

PlayStation Network lands on Discord: how to show our game activity

According to the release date of the next OnePlus headphonesAt the moment it is a complete mystery, but we can expect that in the coming months the manufacturer will schedule a press event in which it will show in detail the design and features of the next alternative to Apple’s AirPods. And taking into account the adjusted price of the brand’s solutions, we can expect it to be a new sales bombshell.

>

Previous articleYou will no longer get lost when setting up Twitter for Android, what has changed?
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Smart Gadgets

The design of the next OnePlus headphones is filtered. How will they be?

As regards the company one plus, you probably know it from its smartphones, but it has other...
Tech News

You will no longer get lost when setting up Twitter for Android, what has changed?

Surely on more than one occasion you have gone crazy to find something in the configuration of...
Android

OPPO Find X5 Lite: the little brother goes to MediaTek with a more refined design and a battery plus

Just when we are about to celebrate a year since the launch of the OPPO Find...
Tech News

The war in Ukraine is also being fought in cyberspace

The war in Ukraine has officially started with the military operation announced by Putin this morning. A...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.