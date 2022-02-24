The design of the next OnePlus headphones is filtered. How will they be?

As regards the company one plus, you probably know it from its smartphones, but it has other solutions that it launches on the market, such as its Bluetooth headphones. Note that the Asian firm has two wireless models, the OnePlus Buds Z2 and OnePlus Buds Pro, and it seems that new headphones for the OnePlus Buds family will arrive very soon.

According to a new leak published exclusively by the 91Mobiles portal, OnePlus is working to increase its audio solutions with a new model of headphones wireless. Reliable media have reported about new true wireless headphones that could arrive with the Nord brand. It should be noted that the source of this leak has a very high hit rate in its leaks, so we can give the publication a lot of truth.

This will be the next OnePlus Buds

enlarge photo Details of the new OnePlus headphones 91Mobiles

In this way, the source of this leak has also shown the CAD renders of the new OnePlus Nord TWS headphones, in which you can see its general design. Of course, it is most likely not an exact representation of the final product, since they have been made from live images of units in the final prototype phase.

Before these earphones are officially launched on the market, OnePlus could make some changes and adjustments to the design. Of course, as you can see in the following images, these headphones would have a unique design, since they have wide stems and gold-tone hardware buttons. This model would also come with silicone tips, but it is unknown if they will have an ear detection sensor.

The charging case of the new headphones would have a square and flat shape with the OnePlus name in gold. But in the images that have been shared, it cannot be seen if they would have LED lights in the casing and the position of the charging port.

enlarge photo Design of the new OnePlus TWS headphones 91Mobiles

For now, there is no information about the specifications of the OnePlus Buds, But if we take the line of phones of this brand as a reference, the Nord TWS would have a solid set of features for a cheap price.

According to the release date of the next OnePlus headphonesAt the moment it is a complete mystery, but we can expect that in the coming months the manufacturer will schedule a press event in which it will show in detail the design and features of the next alternative to Apple’s AirPods. And taking into account the adjusted price of the brand’s solutions, we can expect it to be a new sales bombshell.

>