The design of the new Xiaomi 13 runs out of secrets... and it's spectacular!

There are only a couple of days left for the range Xiaomi 13 be official, and little by little some important details of this device that suffered a delay in its arrival on the market are being revealed. What has just been revealed is the design that this device will have, and this comes officially from some images that the Asian company itself has published.

One of the big surprises that there will be in this new generation of high-end phones is that the screen that will integrate completely abandon side bends. And this is a success. The previous tendency on the part of the manufacturers proved to be inefficient (although it was striking). An example of what we say is that some applications such as the keyboard did not work perfectly on the ends of the panels. Therefore, a good decision.

On the other hand, the sides of the Xiaomi 13 in all versions will be quite straight and this is also a notable change. The truth is that it becomes a design from a few years ago, but much more refined – and in which there will be no lack of a combination of metal and glass so that the attraction is undeniable. There is nothing that is tremendously new, but there are changes that aim to be positive.

Xiaomi

A rear that attracts attention in the Xiaomi 13

The camera module It is what most attracts attention in this model. Is big and sticks out a bit of the chassis, but it does not seem to be a particularly noticeable “hump” that makes the terminal dance when left on the table. It draws attention to this element that is not fully integrated, which makes it different from any other smartphone on the market. And, how can it be otherwise, it does not lack the pressure of the logo of Leica to make clear the collaboration with this company.

Xiaomi

Quite interesting are the cornersas they are rounded and that ensure that the impacts are absorbed quite well. Besides, there are details that give continuity to what Xiaomi usually offers, such as that in the upper area the space for the infrared emitter and that the placement of the side buttons remains unchanged.

Xiaomi 13 Pro, has some differences

One of the most notable is that this model does give continuity to the lateral curvatures, which is due to a search to differentiate both options (beyond better features and that the screen of this model will be larger than the one integrated in the essential). For the rest, the position of the buttons or a module for the prominent camera are practically the same in the two versions of the Xiaomi 13 range.

The fact is that the design of this new smartphone that is presented on December 11, 2023 is no longer a secret and, the truth is that the two versions are quite attractive. And, perhaps, the most ergonomic is the basic one due to the abandonment of the lateral curvatures.

>