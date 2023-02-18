The design of the iPhone 15 Pro is revealed in some renders filtered

- Advertisement -

the well-known website 9to5mac has been exclusive access to the design of the next iPhone 15 Pro, based on a CAD model provided by a reputable case manufacturer. The renders have been generated by a 3D artist.

The renders show some significant changes to the design and features of Apple’s flagship smartphone, which is expected to launch after the summer.

The CAD files on which these renders are based are provided by Apple to factories in Asia to prepare the phone cases before launch. The goal is to ensure that skins are available when the device is released. The alleged CAD comes from a factory in China that seems to be the first to receive these files.

The most noticeable change is the move from Lightning port to USB-C, This would be a significant departure from Apple’s proprietary connector that has been used on iPhones and most Apple accessories since 2012.

Another change is the edge curvature, both in the glass and in the metal frame. The glass curves slightly around the edges, creating a more fluid transition into the frame. The frame itself is also more curved than before.

The bezels surrounding the screen also look narrower, maximizing the usable area on the front of the phone.

The camera bump on the rear is also thicker than before, indicating that Apple might have updated the camera system with new sensors or lenses. The camera layout remains similar to the iPhone 14 Pro, with three lenses and a LiDAR scanner arranged in a square module.

Camera lenses are thicker in this generation, likely pointing to larger image sensors.

On the side of the phone, we can see some changes to the volume controls and the mute switch. Volume controls look like capacitive buttons instead of physical onesas had been rumored.

The mute button also appears redesigned, with a smaller, rounder shape similar to capacitive buttons.

These renders are based on an early CAD model and may not reflect all aspects of Apple’s final design. However, they give us an idea of ​​what we can expect from one of the most anticipated smartphones of this year and all the important changes.



