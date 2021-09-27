The design of the iPhone 14 will be completely renewed. As will be?

Last Friday the new Apple phones finally hit the market. We talk about the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 31 Pro Max, four phones that have shown little news compared to their predecessors. Although it seems that the reason was that the team behind these projects was already working at full capacity so that the iPhone 14 is a true revolution.

It’s not the first time we’ve told you about Apple’s next workhorse. While it is true that it is too early, remember that the current generation was presented two weeks ago, we will already begin to receive the first data related to iPhone 14 and its different versions.

In addition, in the case of the last publication it should be noted that it is Mark Gurman, one of the best-known leaksters in the industry and whose hit rate related to Apple products gives him great prestige, the source of such information. In this way, although it is true that there is much left for the iPhone 14 to see the light, and therefore the information may vary, it allows us to see what the company with the bitten apple intends to surprise us with.

Basic iPhone 14 and Pro models will get a complete facelift

Recall that it is not the first time that we hear rumors about the possibility that the iPhone 14 receives a change at a notable aesthetic level. Already, The well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the most recognized on Apple issues, already made it clear at the time that the company of the bitten apple would stop using the notch or notch in 2022 starting with the iPhone 14 Pro, that it would be the first phone to dispense with this element that breaks with the aesthetics of the screen.

According to Kuo, the change it will be to a perforation design, so for now we will have to forget about a camera under the screen, as it has been seen in other high-end phones such as the recently introduced Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3. In addition, Jon Prosser confirmed this fact, so when the river sounds, water carries …

From what Mark Gurman now indicates, The rumored iPhone 14 will be a revolution compared to its predecessors, so we can expect “new entry-level and Pro models and a complete redesign” for the iPhone 14, as “the little changes this year also mean Apple engineers were working behind the scenes on bigger things that will take longer. . “

And what about the Touch ID under the screen? Well, Apple is working on this technology, but it is not yet clear if it will be ready in time for the iPhone line of 2022. Also, the first foldable iPhone is expected to arrive in 2022.

Other rumors speak of the possibility that the iPhone mini disappears, so finally there will be a normal iPhone, the Max model and two versions of the Pro. In any case, it is too early to confirm this data so it will be necessary to have a little of patience.

