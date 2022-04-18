Tech NewsMobile

The design of all versions of the iPhone 14 is filtered. What can we expect?

By: Brian Adam

The expectation that the next generation of Apple phones is generating is very high. To the point that leaks do not stop happening around the iPhone 14 and its different variants. The design that these devices will have is one of the great unknowns, although it seems that little by little all the secrets of the appearance that these teams will wear are being revealed.

It’s not the first time we’ve talked to you about design of the iPhone 14 and its variants. We have already seen what the screen of the next generation of mobile phones from the Cupertino-based company will look like, and today we are going to show you what the back will look like.

To say that, as the colleagues at 9to5Mac report, some molds have appeared on the Weibo social network where we can see what the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max back design. These molds are surely used to make cases, but they allow us to get an idea of ​​what the back of the iPhone 14 will look like.

Twitch celebrates its 10th anniversary by introducing animated Emotes

This will be the back of the iPhone 14 and its variants

Rear of the different versions of the iPhone 14

Rear of the different versions of the iPhone 14 Weibo

To begin with, the vast majority of previous rumors about what the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max would look like are confirmed. The first surprise we see in the lack of an iPhone 14 miniconfirming that Apple will do without this model due to its low sales.

As for the rest of the models, we see that the iPhone 14 will have a 6.1-inch screen, same diagonal for the iPhone 14 Pro. While The iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Max Pro will boast a 6.7-inch screen. There are also changes in the camera module that, although not noticeable to the naked eye, now have slightly larger measurements, although the module protrudes a little more.

From what they indicate from 9to5Mac, “the protrusion on the back of the iPhone will also increase in size by around 5% in each dimension, going from the current width of 35.01 mm to 36.73 mm and from the height of 36.24mm to 38.21mm.”

The main reason why the iPhone 14 camera will be bigger than the module that its predecessor had is most likely due to the integration of a new wide-angle or telescopic sensor.

Rumors suggest that the next generation of the iPhone 14 Pro would have a 48 megapixel wide angle, a notable leap in quality compared to the 12 megapixels of the current model. As we have indicated before, at the moment everything is rumors and leaks, so you have to take all this information with tweezers. Although Apple needs to turn 180 degrees and surprise with its next generation of mobile phones, so it makes a lot of sense that the iPhone 14 series is in charge of revolutionizing its telephony division with a new design and better features than its predecessors.

Graphics card prices drop, miners are ditching their mining farms

