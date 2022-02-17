Tech News

The DeLorean will return… as an electric car

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Few cars are more linked to our childhood and adolescence than the mythical DeLorean, an icon thanks to its leading role in the Back to the Future trilogy and which, however, when analyzed as a business product, was a real disaster with cost overruns, missed deadlines, low-quality materials quality, components with a very short useful life… Without a doubt, this is one of the cases in which memory has made us preserve the good, leaving the bad in a second, third or even fourth plane.

And it is that yes, they can tell us the thousand and one mistakes of the business journey associated with the car, but it is enough to see it, see how its gull doors open, so that many (including myself) go crazy to be able to enter and drive it, in addition to taking a million photos of us in all kinds of poses around him. And to make the fervor I’m talking about clear, as a general rule I don’t like being photographed at all.

Read:

37 regalos para niños y adolescentes para promover las vocaciones en informática y programación

On the other hand, We live in a time when nostalgia sellssells a lot, which is why we are witnessing the return of many iconic elements from previous decades, especially the last of the last century… and isn’t it an exercise in coherence that the DeLorean, which traveled so much in time in the eighties? , travel back in time, to reach our present?

Well, those seem to be the plans of DeLorean Motors Reimagined LLC, a company whose commercial focus you can easily deduce from its name, and which has published a tweet with what we could consider a teaser of the return of the DeLorean DMC-12. Of course, unlike other occasions in which a special edition has been produced, such as the one we told you about in 2017, on this occasion it seems that this reinvention of the legendary car will come with homework well done, to adapt to our present that, for him, at the moment it is the future.

The Future was never promised. Reimagine today.
Sign up for the premiere of the DeLorean in 2022.
https://t.co/K9n8D1s5uK#DeloreanEVolved#delorean#Car#ElectricVehicle#Luxury#BigGame pic.twitter.com/99HsGLCswb

— DeLorean Motor Company (@deloreanmotorco) February 13, 2022

And, following the global trend, this new DeLorean in which the company would be working will be electric, so we can deduce by one of the hashtags of the message. We do not know, yes, if it will be 100% electric or its manufacturer will have opted for a hybrid solution. They could have considered running on hydrogen, but for that they would previously have had to go to 2030 or even later, to see if hydrogen will finally win the war against electricity in the motor world. Fortunately, yes, it no longer uses nuclear fuel, as in the first of the films.

Be that as it may, what we cannot expect is that it will be an economical vehicle. The DeLorean DMC-12 with its gullwing doors has always been a fairly exclusive car, and the fact that another of the tags found in the message is #luxurycar invites us to think that this case will not be an exception to the rule either.

In any case, those responsible have been able to arouse the attention of half the world with this announcement, and that simply anticipates the return of a mythical car, but without revealing its details, except that it will be electric. What do you think we can expect? Could this new DeLorean capture some of the popularity that now falls on Tesla? And, in an exercise of nostalgia and imagination: What car would you like to come back from the past, but adapted to these times?

Previous articleA robot boy who can express six feelings
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

The DeLorean will return… as an electric car

Few cars are more linked to our childhood and adolescence than the mythical DeLorean, an icon thanks to...
Android

A robot boy who can express six feelings

Using 23 pneumatic actuators, researchers at the RIKEN Guardian Robot Project in Japan have managed to make the...
Apple

iPhone 14 Pro, finally 8GB of RAM?

Anyone who has followed the evolution of Apple products for some time has known: the Cupertino house never...
Apps

The definitive messaging app with iMessage for Android, WhatsApp and thirteen other services: we tested the impressive Beeper

To access the different instant messaging services you need to install each of their apps or...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.