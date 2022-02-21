Tech News

The DeLorean from Back to the Future will return to the market as an electric car

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Few cars have become as famous thanks to cinema as the DeLorean, a car that traveled back in time in Back to the Future and became an icon for decades.

Now it is the company that owns the rights to DeLorean that has reported that we will see it transformed into an electric car again this year, although we do not know if it will keep its design or just its name.

DeLorean Motor Company is a Texas-based company created by British engineer Stephen Wynne, who acquired the rights to the name and brand of the original company in 1995. It is this company that advertises a modern version of the DeLorean DMC, and in delorean. com give some minimal details, such as the opening of the doors (little more).

The name will be DeLorean EVolved, and it will be a luxury car based on the original 1981-1982 design.

Last year, 40 years after the launch of the car, we already had similar news, when the Italdesign design house released a similar teaser that made us think of a collaboration to relaunch the car. In that case they wanted to put a stainless steel body keeping the original design as much as possible.

The electric that we will see this year will have gull-wing doors, but we will have to wait a few weeks for more details. At the moment they only comment that the professional restoration of a DeLorean is not an easy task, that it requires many hours of labor, years of experience and access to the right parts, although they already have experience with the subject by contacting current owners of the car.

On their website they specify the process:

A restoration estimate is generated from our 11-page Vehicle Inspection Report checklist, which we have developed over the past 35 years of servicing DeLorean automobiles. Before we begin our inspection, the DeLorean is washed so as not to hide any blemishes that may be lurking beneath layers of dirt or debris. If the car is not currently running, we will also perform a tune-up service to get it running long enough to check for any red flags such as engine block rot or extreme frame rust, and to be able to safely test all of their systems.

With so much experience remodeling the Delorean, surely we will see a similar design in this new electric.

Previous articleiPhone 14, very first examples in production. And the Pros all go to Foxconn
Next articleSound Blaster Katana V2, análisis: El sonido nunca tuvo tanto estilo
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

Sound Blaster Katana V2, análisis: El sonido nunca tuvo tanto estilo

La Sound Blaster Katana V2 es una nueva barra de sonido con amplificador de bajos (subwoofer) que posiciona,...
Tech News

The DeLorean from Back to the Future will return to the market as an electric car

Few cars have become as famous thanks to cinema as the DeLorean, a car that traveled back in...
Apple

iPhone 14, very first examples in production. And the Pros all go to Foxconn

If the presentation of the iPhone 14 was held on September 24, 2022, that is exactly one year...
Apps

All Samsung Galaxy to receive Samsung’s most professional photography app

Samsung Expert RAW is an application included in the most expensive and powerful mobile phones of...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.