The DeLorean from Back to the Future will return to the market as an electric car

Few cars have become as famous thanks to cinema as the DeLorean, a car that traveled back in time in Back to the Future and became an icon for decades.

Now it is the company that owns the rights to DeLorean that has reported that we will see it transformed into an electric car again this year, although we do not know if it will keep its design or just its name.

DeLorean Motor Company is a Texas-based company created by British engineer Stephen Wynne, who acquired the rights to the name and brand of the original company in 1995. It is this company that advertises a modern version of the DeLorean DMC, and in delorean. com give some minimal details, such as the opening of the doors (little more).

The name will be DeLorean EVolved, and it will be a luxury car based on the original 1981-1982 design.

Last year, 40 years after the launch of the car, we already had similar news, when the Italdesign design house released a similar teaser that made us think of a collaboration to relaunch the car. In that case they wanted to put a stainless steel body keeping the original design as much as possible.

The electric that we will see this year will have gull-wing doors, but we will have to wait a few weeks for more details. At the moment they only comment that the professional restoration of a DeLorean is not an easy task, that it requires many hours of labor, years of experience and access to the right parts, although they already have experience with the subject by contacting current owners of the car.

On their website they specify the process:

A restoration estimate is generated from our 11-page Vehicle Inspection Report checklist, which we have developed over the past 35 years of servicing DeLorean automobiles. Before we begin our inspection, the DeLorean is washed so as not to hide any blemishes that may be lurking beneath layers of dirt or debris. If the car is not currently running, we will also perform a tune-up service to get it running long enough to check for any red flags such as engine block rot or extreme frame rust, and to be able to safely test all of their systems.

With so much experience remodeling the Delorean, surely we will see a similar design in this new electric.