The definitive messaging app with iMessage for Android, WhatsApp and thirteen other services: we tested the impressive Beeper

To access the different instant messaging services you need to install each of their apps or opt for the Single Ring of this type of application: Beeper. This platform, which is currently in tests under invitation, unites iMessage, WhatAspp, Telegram and even Signal under its umbrella. All with a single login and from the Beeper app for Android.

There are ways to communicate in writing with anyone using the mobile: there are SMS. Text messages are included in all phones, unlike messaging apps; by more than WhatsApp is almost universal. So, to ensure communication with anyone, the ideal would be to install all the major messaging applications. Or just one, that’s what Beeper is oriented to.

A messaging platform to unite them all under the same app

Beeper initial configuration from the computer

Beeper is a service that is under development and for which there is a strict waiting list. Its developers are fine-tuning the product to offer its future users a centralized way of have the majority of instant messaging services without the need to include each of the apps on the phone. Under this premise Beeper points ways. After trying it we can say that it is impressive despite its logical drawbacks.

It is still in tests and with some shortcomings, such as cannot start conversations directly from Beeper (you have to open new chats from the respective applications). To offer its service, the platform uses its own devices that act as a “bridge” or bridge: once the session is started in a messaging service Beeper redirects all messages to the user’s account to read them from the app and, if you wish, answer them.

Beeper servers act as a bridge between the user’s device and messaging platforms; with the privacy risks that this entails

Given that Beeper is positioned as a bridge between the user and the messaging platform, the company itself already warns that it must be trusted: despite the fact that communications are encrypted from the mobile to the device that will transmit them to WhatsApp, iMessage and company, it would be possible for Beeper to access those conversations. The company ensures that it does not violate the privacy of its users: either you trust or you do not, there is no more.

What messaging platforms does Beeper include as standard? Let’s see:

WhatsApp.

FacebookMessenger.

iMessage.

Android Messages (SMS).

Telegram.

Twitter.

Slack.

GoogleChat.

Instagram.

IRC (Libera.chat).

Matrix.

Discord.

Signal.

LinkedIn.

beeper network

Line, Skype, GroupMe, MS Teams, WeChat and Kakao will be included later.

Once logged in on the desired messaging platforms, all messages are redirected to the Beeper account, either on the computer, Android or iOS: It has an app for most operating systems (still in testing). Each direct message or group is identified with the icon of the platform where it originated. And, responding from the Beeper itself, it will be sent using that service and without the other person noticing differences in operation.

Messaging selection within the Beeper Android app

Regarding the operation, we must say that there is no delay in reception or shipment: they arrive at the same time in the original apps and in the Beeper app. In addition, the read messages are reflected and also the “Writing” when the other person is typing on her device.

Beeper is a bit confusing, but tremendously powerful

Each messenger has its icon to recognize it

Including fifteen messaging applications on the same site has a logical drawback: how much these platforms are used Beeper notification flow becomes suffocating. To avoid this, the app allows you to filter by importance, add favorite networks, favorite contacts and, something important, Beeper allows you to choose platforms individually so that the entire messaging flow does not appear in a single grid.

Beeper app settings for Android

We found it to be an impressive platform despite the fact that, by putting Beeper in the middle of private messages, the risks of leaks are high. Beeper does not trade with the data, as it specifies: it is a paid service that costs $9.99 per month.

Under our initial tests we have found the following advantages to Beeper:

Bring iMessage on Android is a notable point in favor for someone who regularly uses Apple devices.

is a notable point in favor for someone who regularly uses Apple devices. Switching mobile phones and not losing messages is as easy as downloading Beeper and logging into your account.

No need to download all the messaging applications: just one and everything is ready to talk to anyone.

With Beeper WhatsApp is truly multi-device : allows the same number to be active on several mobiles, tablets, computers…

: allows the same number to be active on several mobiles, tablets, computers… Everything centralized and ordered according to importance and preference to see what is being talked about without consulting several apps.

Already connected messaging networks and iMessage settings in Beeper (on macOS)

Privacy is one of the drawbacks, also that it is a paid service (after all, messaging apps are free). Even so, Beeper is an excellent platform for those who want to have all their messaging in one place. And for those who, like us, change their phone several times a month: with Beeper you don’t lose messages along the way, nor time configuring apps.