The definitive anime streaming platform, that’s what Sony has presented

By: Brian Adam

Crunchyroll, Funimation and Wakanim will no longer be three different anime streaming solutions, they will merge to become one, thus becoming a giant that will offer service to subscribers from more than fifty-two countries.

This has been confirmed by Sony, and they announce it on Crunchyroll with a video that makes your blood boil:

We will see in one place series like My Hero Academia, Tokyo Ghoul, Yu Yu Hakusho or Cowboy Bebop on a platform that has been in the rumor mill for a long time. Sony had been planning to merge Crunchyroll with Funimation for some time, ever since it bought the anime streaming service for more than $1 billion in August last year.

They plan to offer the ultimate anime experience for the fans, encouraging the creators with the promise that it will be a unique opportunity to reach more and more people.

New seasons of existing series on Funimation will only air on Crunchyroll. Funimation users will be required to create their account on Crunchyroll, there is no data migration, and we encourage them to do so as soon as possible.

Users, both those of Funimation and those of Wakanim and VRV, will have special offers, including 60 days of free Crunchyroll Premium, an offer that will arrive in the form of a link by email, to redeem the corresponding coupon.

Anime fans are used to seeing their favorite series on different platforms, even looking through piracy windows, so a platform that brings together as much as possible at a decent price has all the numbers to be a global success.

The definitive anime streaming platform, that's what Sony has presented

