The decalogue of the good Xiaomi: the ten changes I make when starting MIUI for the first time

With the number and variety of mobiles that fall into my hands to analyze, there is only one way to maintain a more or less standardized process among all: configure them in a similar way. To do this, I follow a few steps with which I configure each new phone from scratch. In the case of Xiaomi with , the process is somewhat particular.

It is not the layer that I like the most, even though it is one of those that offers the greatest possibilities. If I choose, MIUI would fall behind One UI, ColorOS or RealmeOS, but I can’t always choose the software: since it comes with the phone, you often have to deal with MIUI because the features and price of the smartphone that includes it deserves it. Luckily, there are many ways to get a much lighter MIUI, it’s just what I do when I review a Xiaomi, POCO, Redmi or Black Shark.

App drawer. Always

MIUI comes by default without an app drawer

I’m quite an enemy of the layers that force me to have all the applications on the desktop, like iOS (it’s what I like least about the iPhone). So one of my first settings in MIUI is change default launcher from classic to app drawer: I always configure my mobiles in the same way, with a single desktop.

Home screen settings

The desktop must be unique, as I said, and all the applications must be hidden in the drawer. Afterwards, I have to walk through the MIUI startup settings to adjust a couple of other things:

That the icon of the new apps is not added to the desktop . I can’t with this, I have to deactivate it so as not to have all the icons progressively added. I’m trying to disable it before all apps from Google Play are downloaded (from backup).

. I can’t with this, I have to deactivate it so as not to have all the icons progressively added. I’m trying to disable it before all apps from Google Play are downloaded (from backup). Grid as wide as possible . I always set the grid gaps as wide as possible. In the case of MIUI, 5×6.

. I always set the grid gaps as wide as possible. In the case of MIUI, 5×6. Icon sizes on the small side. Since MIUI allows you to customize the size of the icons without using launchers (very Xiaomi here), I usually drag the selector to a fairly small size. The pixel density of the phone influences this point.

old control center

I don’t like the default MIUI control center at all: I prefer to display the quick settings by pulling twice on the top curtain to have the upper area of ​​the screen divided into two sections (notifications and quick settings). Oddly, I never remember where this setting is and always spend several minutes looking for it (for future Ivan, it’s under “Notifications and Control Center/Control Center Style”)

gesture navigation

I’m from team gestures, not the ones that use virtual navigation buttons. This setting is always in my first steps after the initial boot of any Xiaomi.

Horizontal organization for the last used applications

MIUI defaults to recently used apps as small cards grouped on screen four by four. I personally don’t like anything, so I always set the original Android look and feel: the landscape format from app to app. The setting is called “Organize Recent Items”, it’s in the home screen settings.

I uninstall everything superfluous from MIUI

whitebait outside

which is a lot, especially in the cheapest Redmi mobiles. Of course, Xiaomi offers one of the best uninstall tools:

I go into MIUI settings and go to Applications.

Click on “Manage applications”.

I click on the “Uninstall” icon and mark everything that is left over: pre-installed games, Google and Xiaomi trash, Facebook apps and services…

I click on the uninstall icon and MIUI takes care of deleting it. The bulk uninstaller is wonderful.

Turn to disable what I can’t uninstall

Since most system apps cannot be removed, I try to disable the rest of the software I don’t use, both MIUI and Google. The cleaner the better.

I go back to app management and select “Show all apps”.

I go up and down the entire list entering the apps I want to disable.

I click on the bottom “Disable” button.

I force close the app.

Goodbye lock screen carousel

MIUI insists on placing the recommendations on the lock screen, the so-called carousel. He is very insistent, so he always I remove all traces of this function as far as possible (and I don’t select it during the initial setup). As I explain in the next point, I try to avoid all ads in the layer.

Outside advertising and recommendations

MIUI is characterized by including advertising in some sections of its layer, usually in the form of app recommendations. At MIUI startup I uncheck the “Custom ads” option, in principle to avoid the output of usage data. Then I go into the MIUI and app settings to eliminate the insertion of ads as much as possible, whatever their type.

I do not configure Xiaomi services

It is usually one of the steps that is obvious despite the fact that the phone usually remembers it: I do not use the services that the Xiaomi account implicitly brings. And I don’t do it mainly for the notifications that my account is full: the cloud that I configure is that of Google, I do not need more. I also do not adjust the Xiaomi search: with the native Android one it is enough.

Extra: extreme cleaning

The previous steps are carried out on any mobile with MIUI that I analyze. But, if I have bought the mobile, I usually go one step further by deleting a good number of applications that normally cannot be deleted. For this I use Universal Debloater: it is a computer software that automatically detects the phone allowing to remove everything superfluous with sufficient security. The tool must be used with great care..