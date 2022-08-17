The dating app Bumble becomes a social network

- Advertisement -

Bumblee is a app known for promoting encounters between couples, with the particularity of even allowing filtering by political affinities, but it wants to expand the social category of its platform, as announced during the publication of its results for the second quarter of the year.

Bumblee will empower user communities through its new Hive platform (hive)

Beyond serving so that young singles can find a partner with whom to share time and hobbies, it seeks to generate communities, for which it will develop a new platform called Hive (hive)with which the nomenclature continues in the same family, or in the same honeycomb, since Bumlblee can be translated as bumblebee.

This new platform will offer support for features such as group chats, video calls or the possibility of conducting surveys, seeking that behind these communities there is what Bumblee calls “platonic connections”.

From people who have moved to live in a new city to new parents or those looking for companions to go for a walk in the mountains or do all kinds of recreational, cultural and sports activities, Hive wants to become the meeting point for these many small communities of like minded looking for social relationship without there being an underlying element of dating or romantic or sexual interests.

Hive users can create profiles, join communities on topics that interest them (each with its own manager), share posts, join group chats, create and respond to polls, or even participate in video calls restricted to each community.

Preliminary tests carried out in Bumblee on Hive communities show data such as users increasing the average number of weekly sessions in the app by two thirds, in addition to increasing the weekly time they spend within the application by 16%.