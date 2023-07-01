The dark side of Artificial Intelligence: Why do big companies ban ChatGPT?

- Advertisement -

With the rise of artificial intelligence, we see that an increasing number of companies have started to ban the use of artificial intelligence. ChatGPT, a language model developed by OpenAI. The reasons are diverse and point to issues of security, privacy and work efficiency.

Latent Danger: Data Leaks

nature of ChatGPT it requires a huge amount of data to function effectively. This language model was trained with large volumes of information extracted from the internet and still needs them to improve. Even if the purpose is learning, any sensitive data provided to you may be examined by your coaches, who may use that information to improve their systems. Companies are aware of this risk and prefer to prevent potential data leaks that could harm their reputation or endanger their customers.

Cybersecurity risks

Another concern centers on the possibility that ChatGPT be an attractive target for cyber attackers. The fact that a chatbot like ChatGPT can generate human-like responses makes it a potentially useful tool for phishing attackers, who could impersonate legitimate entities and trick company employees into sharing sensitive information.

The Alternative: Custom Chatbots

Faced with security concerns, many companies choose to develop their own chatbots. This allows them full control over data management and mitigates security risks. An example of this is the Gen.ai from Commonwealth Bank of Australia, an artificial intelligence-based chatbot that uses the bank’s own information to respond to inquiries.

Regulation? The great absent

The lack of a clear and precise regulation on the use of language models such as ChatGPT it can also be an obstacle. Companies can face serious legal consequences if they use this type of artificial intelligence in their operations without proper regulatory guidance.

Employees and the irresponsible use of AI

Lastly, excessive reliance on ChatGPT by employees can inhibit creativity and critical thinking in the workplace. The fact that ChatGPT can provide inaccurate or misleading information could lead to critical errors if employees do not verify the information generated by the chatbot.

The ban on ChatGPT in companies leaves us with a reflection on responsibility and careful handling of emerging technology. The advancement of artificial intelligence is undeniable, but it is imperative to recognize and address the security, privacy and regulatory challenges it poses.