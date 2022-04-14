Tech GiantsAppleTech News

The current lockdown in China affects MacBook Pro shipments…

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

The new lockdown to which the Chinese country is subjected is affecting some of Apple’s products, the most affected being the MacBook Pro. The third generation iPhone SE, despite being a recently launched device, does not have any problems. This also partially unmasks the low demand from users.

Apple in trouble due to China’s confinement, mainly affects MacBook Pro

Three suppliers that are key to those in Cupertino are affected. Ming-Chi Kuo has pointed out that this problem is serious since there is no exact date where the situation can improve. The iPhone SE, made exclusively with Pegatron, is known to be in stock at Apple Online Stores. There will be no problem meeting a future surge in demand.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

On the other hand, the MacBook Pros have an exclusive supplier but there is an increase in demand. This is an increase that occurred between 3 and 5 weeks after the forced closure of activities in China.

It should be noted that not all versions of MacBook Pro are out of stock. The only model that has stock issues is the 14-inch with 10-core CPU, 24-core GPU, and 16-core M1 Max processor with 32GB of RAM. Deliveries range from 4 to 5 weeks after placing an order.

Will Apple run out of enough units?

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

Everything will depend on the customers, if they choose to choose a more affordable model and in stock, those from Cupertino may run out of stock, which is sufficient today. If the blocking of activities remains, this is not going to end well for anyone.

One product that could also join a stock issue is the new iPad Air, at least the 64GB base model. 9to5Mac reviewed and contemplate you won’t have any problem in the future. If you think about purchasing a new Apple product, be it a MacBook Pro or an iPad, just do the exercise of choosing a model and put your CP when requesting the order. There you will have the estimated final delivery date.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

what do you think about this news? Is it an alarming situation? Tell us what you think in the comment box.

Previous articleElon Musk and Twitter: the never-ending soap opera
Next articleWoman found dead in Dublin home named as garda probe incident
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

How to?

Overclocking the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is possible, but not recommended

Since the announcement of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D during the last CES 2022, it was clear that...
Android

How to migrate from iOS to Android with the new Google app

Going from one Android mobile to another Android mobile is relatively simple, and even more so when the...
Tech News

Microsoft is already preparing a new chip for Xbox Series X

Has passed less than a year and a half since the arrival of Xbox Series X on the...
Android

This is how you can access the new WhatsApp Communities feature on Android

We already know that WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms, has been working for some time to bring a...