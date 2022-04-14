The current lockdown in China affects MacBook Pro shipments…

The new lockdown to which the Chinese country is subjected is affecting some of Apple’s products, the most affected being the MacBook Pro. The third generation iPhone SE, despite being a recently launched device, does not have any problems. This also partially unmasks the low demand from users.

Apple in trouble due to China’s confinement, mainly affects MacBook Pro

Three suppliers that are key to those in Cupertino are affected. Ming-Chi Kuo has pointed out that this problem is serious since there is no exact date where the situation can improve. The iPhone SE, made exclusively with Pegatron, is known to be in stock at Apple Online Stores. There will be no problem meeting a future surge in demand.

On the other hand, the MacBook Pros have an exclusive supplier but there is an increase in demand. This is an increase that occurred between 3 and 5 weeks after the forced closure of activities in China.

It should be noted that not all versions of MacBook Pro are out of stock. The only model that has stock issues is the 14-inch with 10-core CPU, 24-core GPU, and 16-core M1 Max processor with 32GB of RAM. Deliveries range from 4 to 5 weeks after placing an order.

Will Apple run out of enough units?

Everything will depend on the customers, if they choose to choose a more affordable model and in stock, those from Cupertino may run out of stock, which is sufficient today. If the blocking of activities remains, this is not going to end well for anyone.

One product that could also join a stock issue is the new iPad Air, at least the 64GB base model. 9to5Mac reviewed and contemplate you won’t have any problem in the future. If you think about purchasing a new Apple product, be it a MacBook Pro or an iPad, just do the exercise of choosing a model and put your CP when requesting the order. There you will have the estimated final delivery date.

