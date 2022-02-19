The Crunchyroll app is now available on the Nintendo Switch

After countless requests from users on both platforms, Crunchyroll’s anime streaming service has finally announced the arrival of its own application to the Nintendo eShopexpanding its availability to the Nintendo Switch handheld console.

Yes OK Switch’s user base is considerably larger and more diverse than that of other game consoles, with about half of its users split between women and men, and slightly higher age ranges, targeting young adults; It never ceases to amaze us that this is just the console with the fewest integrations of streaming platforms, currently so popular among its main audience. And it is that its popularity is not only due to the scarcity of units of the new generation consoles, but also to incessant sales during its almost 5 years of life since its launch, which have already accumulated more than 103 million units sold throughout the world. world.

So that, the arrival of Crunchyroll is certainly a big step. And it is that from now on we can use our Nintendo Switch to watch movies and series through YouTube Hulu TwitterPokémon TV and Funimation. A growing offer that could imply that we could soon see the arrival of other video platforms such as Netflix (to which a large number of anime titles are also expected to be added), music platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, or even the long-awaited addition of Discord.

However, although the Crunchyroll app will be available for free download on consoleit is worth mentioning that the same functioning of the online platform will continue, so we will have to acquire one of its monthly premium plans to be able to start enjoying the retransmission of content, with prices that will start at 4.99 euros per month.