“The Crown” stops filming its final episodes after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

About the of the Queen isabel II announced this September 8, the filming of the sixth season of The has had a break. the series of Netflixcreated by Peter Morgan, consists of a portrait that goes from the coronation of the monarch to the events she faced in her old age. The last to interpret the political figure was Olivia Colman and her successor in the leading role will be Imelda Staunton. The rest of the cast was also renewed for purposes of narrative continuity.

According to a recent report from Varietythe production of the final of the successful fiction was stopped due to the duel that is lived in the United Kingdom. The information comes from sources close to Morgan, although it has not yet been officially confirmed by the service. streaming. As recalled, the biographical drama will run until installment number six and plans to end there.

The fifth season of “The Crown” will span the 1990s. (Netflix)

The last thing we saw of this production was set in the 1980s, since the Prince carlos got engaged and married Diana Spencer. already converted into Diana of Walesthe princess becomes the subject most discussed by the press among the rumors of her husband’s infidelity with Camilla Parker Bowles. In parallel, the queen of the British people sees the election of the prime minister Margaret Thatcherknown in history as the Iron Lady for her harsh policies applied at the time.

The fifth season will focus on the 90s

The continuation of The Crown promises this time to focus on the more mature age of Elizabeth of Windsor and other controversies such as, for example, separation of Charles and Diane. This very event caused an earthquake within the crown, as Spencer herself later came clean about her experience within the royal family in a controversial interview with the BBC. In 1997, Lady Di dies as a result of a traffic accident caused by the loss of control of the vehicle in which she and her boyfriend, Dodi Al-Fayed, were traveling. Both were chased by the paparazzi in the streets of Paris, France.

The actors that we will see soon are Imelda Staunton as the Queen isabel II, Jonathan Price like prince philip Dominic West like prince charles elizabeth debicki like princess diana, Olivia-Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles and Johnny Lee Miller like Prime Minister John Major. Other stars confirmed to appear later in season six include Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey as William of Cambridge and Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton.

The younger version of Elizabeth of Windsor on the series was played by Claire Foy, who won an Emmy for this role. (Netflix)

The fifth season of The Crown will come to Netflix in November of this year.

