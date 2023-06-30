The Crew Summer Showcase: Ubisoft reveals details of the future of the franchise at the event

- Advertisement -

If you thought that the North American summer events in the video game industry were over, you were wrong! Ubisoft has just announced, at The Crew Summer Showcase, several news related to The Crew franchise.

Sixteen years after the creation of the Ubisoft studio Ivory Tower, its development team took the moment of celebration to present the next steps of The Crew 2 and many contents of The Crew Motorfast, the recently revealed and next title in the series.

Hosted by the character Malu, who is public relations for The Crew Motorfest's in-game festival, the event marked the announcement of the new game's multiplayer features and plans for its first year of content. besides the playlist systemrecently revealed, The Crew Motorfest will offer a wide variety of brand new game modes, activities and events for all car lovers. How to create a profile for children on the new SkyShowtime video platform Every hour, The Crew: Motorfest will host races that allow players to measure their driving skills, starting with the grand racea massive race with up to 28 players competing on randomly generated tracks across the island of Hawaii where the game is set. For those who like a little more chaos, the Demolition Royale will make drivers ready for collisions, as only one team will emerge victorious from this fierce confrontation.

Motorfest festivities will be in full swing all year round, thanks to a program that includes Playlists, Summit Contests, guests and celebrations. As in any festival, the main stage is where the biggest attractions are and, in addition to bringing together a selection of themed events and challenges, it will feature a list of hand-selected vehicles and famous guests – such as professional drivers, car customizers and creators of content. The first guest revealed is the notorious Hoonigan, who will be entering Season 2 with his special vehicles. Every four months, players will be able to enjoy a different season, with elements of automotive culture and new activities on the main stage.

Players eager to test out this incredible world can click here to sign up for the next closed beta, which will take place between July 21st and 23rdexclusively for console and PC users During The Crew Summer Showcase event, The Crew 2 players were even able to learn more about the feature Collection Import, which will allow them to import their vehicle collections into The Crew Motorfest for free. This feature will be compatible with most cars and accessories purchased or unlocked prior to the end of The Crew 2 Season 8, while Season 9 content will be available to import at a later date. Importing the collection is completely optional.

Finally, The Crew 2, which celebrates its 5th anniversary today, had its plans for the 6th year proudly presented by the development team. Season 9, which arrives on July 5th, will introduce a long-awaited feature: The Race Creator. This tool will give players the opportunity to create and share their own races with the community. Users will be able to apply their own rules, categories and modifiers (car models or brands, traffic, weather, time of day, etc.).