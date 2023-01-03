The creators of Gorilla Glass Victus 2 share the challenges of its development

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 presented a few days ago

Corning is a company specialized in protecting the glass of smartphones so that it does not scratch or break easily. With the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 presented a few days ago, the manufacturer has introduced certain improvements over the original Glass Victus.

Perfecting this new technology has not been an easy task for Corning. In a interview some Corning executives have shared the challenges of making reinforced glass.

Today, glass is an important part of all smartphones, and more and more high-end devices use it on their front and back. Once a smartphone hits the ground, the glass receives the first impact, hence the need to make them strong and shock resistant. Achieving the desired resistance level for smartphone glass poses certain challenges.

The size and weight of a phone can affect the damage it takes once the phone hits a surface. In recent years, the devices have gained in size and weight, so they take more damage when they hit the ground.

To protect phone components, Corning is working with smartphone manufacturers to design better chassis materials. The use of metals in the chassis helps to hold the glass of the device.

Materials such as concrete and asphalt are the main causes of damage to the glass of smartphones. Therefore, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is more resistant to falls on these materials. Plus, it’s less reflective than the previous generation to help prevent battery drain when a device increases its brightness to counter reflections.



