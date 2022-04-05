The controversy over the performance of the Galaxy S22 drops its sales in South Korea

It seems that the GOS (Game Optimization Services) performance throttling scandal has seriously tarnished the image of the Galaxy S22 family in South Korea. The Korea Times reports that carriers have had to substantially increase subsidies to keep sales from falling. Until now, the subsidy level was 150,000 KRW, (112 euros), a third of the current amount. KT and LG Uplus are now offering KRW 450,000 (€335) grant for Galaxy S21 and KRW 500,000 (€375) for Galaxy S22+ with certain plans. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has already received 500,000 KRW (375 euros) of subsidy since last month. While the drop in demand is blamed on the performance scandal, a representative of an operator does not see it that way: There is an opinion that the GOS problem negatively affects sales of the S22, but there is no clear decline in terms of turnover. There is demand for devices not only from those who play, but also from those who do not play. On the other hand, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities does believe that the GOS scandal “left a huge scar on the credibility of the Galaxy and Samsung brands.”