The controversial thriller that is all the rage on Netflix and that you should see this weekend

Sofia (Cumelen Sanz), a young Argentine living in Spain, has landed what seems like her dream job. Her boss, Beatriz (Aitana Sanchez-Gijon), has been a business model for her. But everything gets complicated when Sofía, already in her job and with good results, becomes pregnant. Overwhelmed by the possibility of losing her job but not wanting to have an abortion, she hides her situation from her boyfriend but tells her boss.

That will be the beginning of a deal that seems perfect for both of them, but that can also end unexpectedly. Beatriz wishes to have a child and offers Sofía to keep hers. For that, they put together a plan in which the young woman must stay away from everything and everyone while she is pregnant. Nothing else needs to be said, but the agreement, which is not legal, gradually turns into a claustrophobic story of paranoia and confinement. Beatriz may not be what she seems, although perhaps Sofía also has her secrets kept.

The story begins with an unwanted pregnancy. ( )

Spanish cinema seems to have specialized in this kind of film with few actors and extreme situations. the wasteland (2022), Two (2021), Below zero (2021), The hole (2020), Home (2020) and The practitioner (2020), are some of the titles that were made known to the world via Netflix as The boss. They may be different from each other but they are united by the concept of having a limited production to achieve a story of tension and suspense. In this film you can see, bridging the gap, echoes of Claude Chabrol, Robert Aldrich Y Roman Polanskyamong other directors who have observed the unhealthy relationships between two people.

The two protagonists, Beatriz and Sofía, are the great Spanish actress Aitana Sánchez Gijón and the Argentine Cumelen Sanz. Although Aitana was born in Italy, her career is associated with Spanish-speaking directors from the 1980s onwards, she worked in A walk on clouds, the law of the border, Not even the final shot and closer in time Parallel mothers. Cumelen Sanz worked on feature films Do not forget me, Penelope Y Far from home and participated in television Monsoon, the fringe Y Apache: the life of Carlos Tevez. Working with them is Colombian Alex Pastrana, the actor from welcome to eden who is now participating in the new season of Elite. Also playing a small role is the prolific and veteran actor Pedro Casablanc, whose face is one of the best known in the streaming era.

