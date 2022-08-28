The controversial Indian reality show that returned with a second season on Netflix

Sima Taparia is the matchmaker who will unite the couples in “The matchmaker of India”. ( )

The matchmaker of India ( Matchmaking) it’s a program show of dating that achieved great popularity in its country of origin and other parts of the world through its diffusion in Netflix. However, just as it has gained viewers, it has also received criticism for its macho representation and the reinforcement of negative stereotypes about women. On August 10, the program premiered new episodes on the platform… and it doesn’t stop causing controversy.

“This season, Sima will manage more expectations than ever from customers old and new, with desires ranging from men with hair long enough to wear in a bun to lacto-semi-vegetarian diets and a shared affection for Taco Bell. Drawing on decades of experience, keen intuition and time-honored methods, Sima will try to help some lucky singles find their destiny. ”, indicates the official synopsis.

The dynamics of reality television production are very simple: Sima Taparia is a matchmaker who helps young singles from India and America to find an ideal match. “This matchmaker’s job is never done!” is basically how the title sums it up. For this arduous task, she will need astrology specialists, lifestyle coaches, and face readers to form a perfect match.

Why The matchmaker of India have you received criticism?

In principle, what The matchmaker of India proposes to the participants is a series of roles and behaviors that they must fulfill to be accepted by the other. Taparia usually tells more determined women to be more flexible and not be so complicated when dating a man. On the other hand, they are celebrated for being clear about what they want and in no case is self-centeredness pointed out to them (whether because of money or amount of property). In turn, she considers that an older man can date a better younger one, but vice versa should not happen.

“The matchmaker of India” has been criticized for glorifying toxic stereotypes. (Netflix)

The negative comments towards this program originating in India date back to the first installment that was launched in 2020. These referred directly to the lack of ethnic representation of women from South Asia, since none of those who were presented had a skin tone Dark. Those chosen by the men – or in this case, their parents – are mostly light-skinned Hindu women.

Therefore, stereotypes around reality show glorify toxic stereotypes around classism, racism and machismo . In addition to this, it contributes to continue with the negative perception that is held within this culture towards women who do not want to get married or are slow to find true love when they do not take as a husband who their parents choose.

Men and women are not allowed to have the same attitudes, such as determination and vanity. (Netflix)

Starting this month, the second season of The matchmaker of India is available to view in the catalog of Netflix.

