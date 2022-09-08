The Continuation Of “Call Me By Your Name” Is Still On, According To Its Director

Call Me by Your Name is an Italian homosexual romantic drama from the 1980s, which was acclaimed by critics in general, released in 2017 and starring Timothee Chalamet (Dune; Little Women) Y Armie Hammer (The voice of equality; Sorry to Bother You)from a script created by james ivory Based on the homonymous novel by Andre Aciman. This highly successful feature film was directed by the Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, who has recently announced his intention to carry out a second part.

It is known that, after its premiere, the world has been waiting for more about this story, which they have described as “triumphal and moving”, “sweeping and with profound wisdom”, “a beautiful erotic and sensual spell”, and even “a masterpiece”. For this reason, Guadagnino referred to her during the promotion of his new movie Bones and All (also starring Chalamet), when asked about a sequel.

Michael Stuhlbarg, Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer appear in “Call me by Your Name” by Luca Guadagnino. (Sony Pictures Classics)

“A sequel is an American concept. But yeah, it’s more like the Elio Chronicles, the Chronicles of this young boy becoming an adult. It’s something I want to do. It will be very interesting to see where life takes him and what kind of man he turns out to be”; the manager stated. This would clear up doubts that he plans to continue with part 2 of Call me by your namebut only with the character of Chalamet.

And why not with Hammer?

It should be remembered that the American actor who played Oliver as the protagonist became synonymous with scandal in January 2021 when an Instagram account published alleged text messages sent by the actor to several women. Messages detailing sexual fantasies and talking about violence, rape and cannibalism. This dragged the actor’s career, so much so that recently hbo max released a documentary about it called House of Hammer.

Call Me by Your Name It has been rated as one of the best LGBTI+ themed films, and also as one of the best Italian films of all time; to FilmAffinity.

“Guadagnino finds exactly the right tone for the material, which is understated and full of fatherly affection,” he said. Variety about this movie that everyone should see at some point in their lives.

Official poster of “Call me by your Name”. (Sony Pictures Classics)

For now, we just have to wait for the project to go ahead. While, Guadagnino continues to work on his new feature film which will debut next November, in which paradoxically Chalamet characterizes a cannibal.

