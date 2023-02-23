The Conspiracy of the Ohio Train Derailment Is Right in Front of Us

In fact, a similar Norfolk Southern–owned operator crash in New Jersey in 2012 was part of what prompted the Obama administration to order the braking system updates for trains carrying a certain amount of hazardous materials in 2014. But the Trump administration rolled it back and President Biden has yet to reinstate the rule. Meanwhile, rail workers (who just had a rail contract imposed upon them) had been warning for years about how corporate malfeasance both infringes upon their labor rights and risks public safety.



Seldom, however, will you hear any of the aforementioned “truth-tellers” advancing the cause of workers’ rights, or stronger government regulation to hold corporations accountable and keep the environment safe. Instead, they lazily attack the “climate cult” and mock the kind of change that would have prevented a disaster like this in the first place.

These cynical figures will play to people’s good senses, their warm-hearted concern for their neighbor—and then warp them into senses far worse. While these frauds inundate us with conspiracy, they divert attention away from the cold, basic truths of capital-driven politics that allows corporations to chase profits with reckless abandon.