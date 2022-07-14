The condemnation of the Fukushima operators is “historic” and exposes the problems of nuclear energy

- Advertisement -

A Tokyo court has sentenced four of the top executives of the devastated Fukushima nuclear plant to pay 13.32 trillion yen (97,000 million euros) for not having prevented the disaster. It is the largest compensation ever awarded in a civil lawsuit in the entire history of Japan. And it must be world record or close.

On March 11, 2011, we choked on breakfast when we learned of an impressive underwater earthquake measuring 8.9 on the open Richter scale, the largest recorded in Japan and the fifth largest in human history on that date. Subsequent aftershocks and a tsunami with waves of ten meters devastated the northeast coast of Japan destroying everything in its path, leaving almost 20,000 dead or missing, half a million evacuees, incalculable economic costs and the biggest crisis in Japan since the Second World War.

The most serious consequence, after the direct victims, was the nuclear disaster at the Fukushima plant. Qualified with the highest degree in this type of catastrophes (INES level 7) was the second most serious in the history of civil nuclear energy after Chernobyl. Ironies of fate, only a month after the events of Fukushima, the 25th anniversary of the disaster in Ukraine was “commemorated”.

Fukushima: historical condemnation

The sentence is historic and not only because of its amount. The court has ruled that nuclear plant operators «have the obligation to prevent severe accidents based on the latest science and engineering expertise and that, in this case, executives failed to heed credible warnings.”.

In Japan, a resolution of cases like this without assignment of personal responsibilities is not understood and this is what has happened against four of the top managers of the nuclear plant. On the contrary, the same court has declared them not guilty of professional negligence “failing to have predicted the magnitude of the tsunami that triggered the disaster”.

It is obvious that four people will not be able to pay a fine for damages of such an amount, but it is a warning to sailors of the responsibilities of operating this type of energy. 10 years later there are still other lawsuits to substantiate and the responsible company that is today in the hands of the plaintiffs, committed to a decades-long effort to dismantle the plant and clean the area of ​​contamination as far as possible, since radioactive elements such as Xenon-133 will be active for 600 years or Plutonium-239, which will act for a whopping 24,000 years.

Its involvement by subsequent diseases such as cancers is not calculated, but if we take into account the research on Chernobyl must be very serious. In my humble opinion, nuclear energy should not be part of the future, although it will have to be used as a transition. Renewable energy has been the cheapest option for years, even without subsidies. It only remains that those who rule, rule for the citizens, and the very powerful interests allow it.

And it would be desirable to advance in another “nuclear”, that of Fusion, with the aim of obtaining unlimited, cheap and practically clean energy (not total), but radically reducing dependence on fossil fuels. And also of uncontrollable nuclear energy and its consequences, in a small number of cases, but catastrophic as in Fukushima.

The European Commission has presented a proposal for action to respond to the energy crisis aggravated by the war in Ukraine. It is an “opportunity” for bet definitively on Renewables and Fusionleaving aside the dependence on such unreliable types (for being soft) as Putin (and others of similar fur) and helping to pull the planet out of the abyss to which an economic and life model based on the burning of fuels has led fossils.