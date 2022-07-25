The computer screen goes black: what happens and how to fix it

The does not turn on, these are the steps to repair it (photo: Internet step by step)

Computers have become an important and inevitable tool in people’s lives, because with them they work, study and communicate with loved ones, but likewise, the failures of these devices have become common in the daily to live. For example, with desktop computers, sometimes the screen goes or immediately put into hibernation.

This because the monitor does not receive the signal from the CPUand although in certain cases the only thing that can be done is to take the computer to a technician, it is always good to try to solve the problem on your own in the first instance.

With complete certainty, the technical failure that can generate the greatest confusion and annoyance is that the screen does not turn onbecause it is through this that you have access to all the functions of the equipment and if it does not present an image it is impossible to know what has happened, and despite the fact that this type of inconvenience is related to the hardware and the connection points, some users have experienced it after upgrading the operating system. These are some actions that can be done before going to a repair center.

For now, you can try to make a diagnosis as a first step, and therefore, although it is obvious, it is necessary to check that the monitor is on, then check the connections between it and the CPUbecause it may happen that the cable that connects the graphics card with the image has come loose, and likewise, it will be important test the cable by plugging it into another video input that the display has.

A second step in this diagnosis will be try the monitor on another computer if possible and in the same way, connect a different screen to the computer that has the fault, but all this using the HDMI cable that comes included with the equipment, because in this way it will be possible to identify if the problem is the cable, and if so, the solution will be very simple, change the connection.

Another alternative to try if neither of the previous two procedures have worked, is disconnect all accessories from the computer, both from the current and from the CPU, that is, remove the keyboard, mouse, speakers and other devices, but it is important to do this with the computer turned off and unplugged.

Now, the only cables that are going to be reconnected to the CPU are the power cable and the video cable and the computer is turned on again, if the screen shows an image, the rest of the accessories must be connected, one by one, while checking if the image is lost again. This, because the faulty cable could not be the one from the monitor but from another element that produces a short.

In a last attempt to identify the origin of the problem and its possible solution, the operating system could be considered as the source of the failure, since there are several Windows 10 users who have reported image loss after performing the respective updates, even on laptops.

Sometimes when the screen does not boot, it is due to the operating system



In this case, the following instructions must be followed

1. Turn on the equipment and wait a few seconds for the systems to boot up normally, even if you don’t see anything.

2. When it is calculated that the device has already been started, it will proceed to press the key combinations Windows + CTRL + SHIFT + B. This command will bring the screen out of sleep, as this failure has been identified as occurring after Windows updates.

