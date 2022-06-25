The Complete Guide To Product Photography and Retouching | RGG EDU

PRO.edu has released its newest tutorial, “The Complete Guide to Product Photography and Retouching.” This in-depth tutorial features over 20 hours of content on shooting and retouching, taught by Tony Roslund. The tutorial is currently available and being sold with a $25-off early-bird discount, this week only. Use the promo code 25OFF to recieve the discount at checkout. RGG brings us a curriculum based approach to teaching photography with 55 Pre-production, 11 Photo Shoot, and 11 Retouching tutorial videos.

This is without a doubt the most in-depth photography tutorial we’ve ever done and could be the most in-depth that exists anywhere in the world. If you would like to add product photography as a service for your clients, this is the ultimate tutorial and essential course for you. -Gary Martin Co-Founder RGG EDU

Besides the tutorial videos, the purchase also includes an Interactive iBook and a Pricing & Marketing Podcast. Robert Grimm and RGG EDU will also be hosting a workshop at this year’s Fstoppers Workshop in the Bahamas, May 13-14 and May 16-17. Any students who attend the Fstoppers Rob Grimm Workshop will also recieve an astonishing $1000 credit with RGG EDU.

This Product Photography Guide is a comprehensive look at the necessary steps for building a compelling product portfolio, improving composition skills, understanding the complexities of composition, crafting your light to meet your vision, and how to attract new clients and win bigger jobs. We’ve broken down these concepts and catered the sections on gear, lighting, pre-production, and post processing to apply specifically to the product photography market. Upon completion of this course, photographers at any level will gain: a deeper understanding of industry best practices, greater knowledge of equipment spanning all price points, lighting knowledge for any scenario, better approaches to product lighting, and most importantly, image composition.

For more information or to purchase the tutorial visit the RGG EDU website at www.proedu.com