The company that makes iPhones refused to make phones for Nothing

- Advertisement -

British startup Nothing was founded by Carl Pei, the co-founder of Chinese mobile phone maker OnePlus. Now Pei has given an interview to CNBC where he talks about the expectations of the company. In July, Nothing released Phone (1), a mid-range device with a similar design, price, and specs to Apple’s entry-level iPhone SE.

The company expects its revenue to more than tenfold in 2022: from about 20 million dollars in 2021 to about 250 million this year. It has also more than doubled its employees to more than 400. Yet the firm continues to lose money.

“The goal is to be profitable in 2024”Pey said. “Right now we are not profitable. And this year has been even more difficult because of the currency exchange. We pay a large part of our COGS in USD, but we made money in pounds, in euros, in Indian rupees… so everything was devalued against the USD.”

- Advertisement -

Pei wants to challenge Apple’s iPhone in the US But it’s a very difficult battle. “There is a challenge with Android: iOS is becoming more dominant. They have a very strong block with iMessage, with AirDrop, especially among Gen Z. So that’s a growing concern for me.” said. “There may come a time when Apple has 80% of the market and that doesn’t leave enough room for Android manufacturers to keep playing.”“, it states.

Apple’s active installed base, which takes into account people who bought second-hand phones, surpassed 50% in the US in the second quarter, surpassing Android, according to data from Counterpoint Research. Pei said his company has faced a lot of challenges in bringing its products to market. One of the biggest setbacks was when it contacted Foxconn, Apple’s biggest iPhone supplier, to make its phones. According to Pei, Foxconn refused to do business with Nothing, citing previous failures in the smartphone sector.

“All the startup manufacturers have worked with Foxconn”Pey said. “But when our turn came, they told us no because all the companies that had worked with them had failed. And every time a startup failed, Foxconn lost money on it, they weren’t able to recoup their costs.” COVID restrictions around the world also posed a significant hurdle for the company.

- Advertisement -

To date, Nothing has sold more than one million products worldwide, with its Ear(1) and Ear(stick) headphones selling 600,000 units and the Phone(1) reaching 500,000 shipments.