The community is unofficially rolling out FSR 2.0 faster than AMD

The announcement of the FSR 2.0 technology by AMD generated a lot of expectation, and it is normal since it represents a major improvement over FSR 1.0 thanks to the use of temporary elementswhich improve the final quality of the rescaling, although as we saw it does so at the cost of a greater impact on performance, which means that in the end FSR 2.0 performs worse than FSR 1.0.

AMD recently confirmed that this technology will reach a total of 16 new games, among which names such as The Callisto Protocol or Forspoken undoubtedly stand out. Nevertheless, its implementation in current triple A games is very limited, and this represents a major shortcoming compared to DLSS. AMD did not intend to bring such technology to titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light 2 or Red Dead Redemption 2, but the community has done the work for it, and I must say that it is a success.

Those games that I have just listed are a benchmark in the world of PC gaming and are, in fact, part of that list of “essential” in any performance test that may arise. We must not forget that, in addition, Cyberpunk 2077 and Dying Light 2 They are two references at a technological level for its graphic quality and for the excellent implementation of ray tracing.

Bringing FSR 2.0 to these games is a success because it not only helps improve performance, but also makes ray tracing have less of an impact on frame rate per second, and because such upscaling technology achieves better quality. higher. The experience that the player has in the end is much higher, and this benefits all those who do not have a graphics card GeForce RTX 20 or higher.

FSR 2.0 already works in Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light 2 and Red Dead Redemption 2

And this is good news, but unfortunately these are not official implementations, but mods that have been created by the community that, without a doubt, is doing an important part of the work that would correspond to AMD. The company said at the time that bringing FSR 2.0 to games that already supported FSR 1.0 or even DLSS was easy and time-consuming, so it’s hard to see why the community had to come first instead of AMD itself.

In any case, the important thing is that in the end this is good for all those who cannot use DLSS. However, since these are mods and not official implementations, the results they have achieved in those three games vary quite a bit and They are not as good as you might want.. Thus, for example, in Red Dead Redemption 2 there are clear problems with the reconstruction of the electrical wiring and with certain distant elements and effects of “shimmering”, “ghosting” and “smearing”, among other failures.

The community continues to work bring FSR 2.0 to other games, among which we have been able to confirm Guardians of the Galaxy, which at the time of writing this article should already be available. If you want to download the mod for Red Dead Redemption 2 you just have to follow this link. The mod to implement FSR 2.0 in Cyberpunk 2077 is on NexusMod, and the one for Dying Light 2 can be downloaded here.