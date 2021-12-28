The Communities feature lands in the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS

The latest news involving WhatsApp talk about the preparation of new features for the application. This shows the pace at which they are working on the messaging app owned by Meta, in order to bring updates for 2022. Now, the novelty at the moment is the arrival of the Communities feature to the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS .

During the month of November we talked about the development of this new feature presented in one of the betas, but it does not work yet. It is now available and operational in the new trial version.

WhatsApp Communities Comes to Beta for iOS

Image source: WaBetaInfo.

As we mentioned in November, Communities is an option that comes to enhance the group management experience. At the moment, there are people who manage huge groups with a lot of people and the management can be a bit cumbersome. What Communities is looking for is that administrators have the ability to create subgroups to send specific information to certain users.

In this sense, WhatsApp group administrators will be able to create sections with specific users to send them information, without the need to create a new group. In addition, those in charge will be able to manage from the possibility of the members to send messages, to their amount. It should also be noted that the beta version for iOS that has the Communities function is 2.22.1.1.

With all this, we see that Communities may be one of the first functions to be released for 2022. Although there is still no set date for its arrival, it is one of the most interesting updates that are being prepared. Along with it, there is also the feature to find nearby businesses, selectively hide updates and also the possibility for administrators to delete messages from groups.

Undoubtedly, WhatsApp promises a lot in the face of the imminent arrival of the new year and will give a lot to talk about with its new functions.