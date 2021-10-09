The Cobblestone will close for two years if hotel is approved, says TD

The substance of the Cobblestone pub is under threat from from a planning application for a hotel that would “encroach” the traditional boozer.

Dublin Central TD Neasa Hourigan, who has worked as an architect and lectured on the subject, told Dublin Live the construction of the hotel would force the pub to close for two to three years.

She said: “The level of impact in that development and the way it completely encroaches onto that listed building means that effectively the pub will not be able to operate for two to three years while construction is happening.

“What will happen is musicians, artists and all the people who currently go there – and all the tourists who follow them there – will simply not go there anymore and it will fall out of the rota of use.”

An application was lodged recently with Dublin City Council on behalf of Marron Estates Ltd to build a 114-bedroom hotel which is located in the same spot as The Cobblestone pub, even though the bar is referred to as a “protected structure” in the plans.

There was uproar social media when the word got out that the last bastion of trad in Smithfield could be substantially changed.

Adam Holohan, the assistant manager of the famous boozer, told the Times Ireland the plans indicate the venue at the back, the upstairs space and the smoking area at the back would be lost.

He said: “We’d just be left with the front bar, which is where we have our sessions. But we can only fit around 50 people in there. And if the hotel goes up around it, our bar would be turned into some sort of residents’ bar.”

A petition to save the pub has already been signed more than 6,000 times and a demonstration to save the Cobblestone and the Merchants Arch in Temple Bar have been arranged for Saturday.









The Green Party TD does believes the site should be redeveloped but in a more appropriate manner.

She said: “I actually do think the site should be redeveloped but in a way that holds on to the cultural space and moment that is the Cobblestone.”

“It shouldn’t close down construction and it shouldn’t be significantly altered by that construction. It is actually a big site – there is no need for this level of construction.

Ms Hourigan affirmed you couldn’t play a fiddle amid all that construction and added “it wouldn’t even be safe” either.

She said: “With that sort of a building, you are talking about major pile driving – it is significant work. The whole place will be locked down for a period of at least 18 months.”

In a statement that appeared in reports, Colin Marron, a director of Marron Estates Ltd, said: “The drawings are clear in that the whole of the Cobblestone buildings are retained including the roof structure and the new building will be cantilevered over the roof of the existing building. The pub will be reconfigured internally but it is certainly our intention for The Cobblestone to continue to operate the famous music pub it has always been.”

The deadline for observations to be submitted for this development is 4th November and Ms Hourigan is hosting a meeting to discuss the planning with residents on October 21.

https://twitter.com/neasa_neasa/status/1446482396258439169

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.