Search here...
Tech NewsCommunication

The CNMC proposes regulating content creators

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

It was about time that the CNMC (National Markets and Competition Commission) take a first step aimed at regulating, in some way, the activities of content creators who, throughout the plethora of platforms currently in existence, carry out a professional activity that, because it is quite new, has until now remained in no man’s land, without having to respond to regulations to which other media are subject with which these content creators come to rival directly.

And today the Spanish regulator has finally taken a step in this direction, by opening a public consultation (bases of the consultation) with the title «Public consultation on the communication project publishing the criteria that the National Commission for Markets and Competition will take into account to identify providers of audiovisual communication services that are supported by video exchange platforms«.

Read:

How to set up a home automation security system at home with open standards

Under such an extensive, and yet cryptic title, what we find is a text with which the CNMC wants to determine that youtubers, streamers, tiktokers and, in general, content creators who are generally referred to as vloggers, have to comply with a similar regulatory framework, at least in certain points, which already regulates the activities of other providers of audiovisual content, for the yes that multiple conditions have already been established in the past.

The CNMC proposes regulating content creators

More specifically, the objective of the CNMC is for these content creators to be identified as «audiovisual communication service providers» and that, therefore, they have to face the same legal consequences as television networks and similar services.

We saw, just a couple of weeks ago, another action of the CNMC also directed towards the new platforms, at that time about influencers and their responsibility in advertising crypto assets. And the truth is that during all this time, there has been a great void with respect to content creators, which has made them an ideal channel for the dissemination of covert advertising campaigns, or that do not fit the determined parameters. for other media.

One of the great fears of the CNMC, as well as of other European regulators that have already acted in this regard, is that the content of platforms such as TikTok and Twitch can be used to carry out advertising campaigns especially aimed at children, a group that is especially protected because of how easily influenced they can be. With this first step, the CNMC lays the foundations for establishing a regulatory framework that prevents abuse in this and many other ways, as well as the unfair competition that the new media could be carrying out against the traditional ones.

Read:

ZTE Axon 30 5G, the spectacular camera under the screen evolves into a much more powerful mobile

Previous articleThe New York Times buys Wordle, the addictive word game
Next articleApple allows you to hide apps in the App Store to give limited access
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Apple allows you to hide apps in the App Store to give limited access

Apple announced a change in the dynamics of the App Store that will make it easier to publish...
Communication

The CNMC proposes regulating content creators

It was about time that the CNMC (National Markets and Competition Commission) take a first step aimed at...
Gaming

The New York Times buys Wordle, the addictive word game

And the week starts with a surprise for Wordle fans. "The New York Times" announced the purchase...
Gaming

Nerdle arrives, the Wordle of mathematical operations

There is no doubt that Wordle has become a simple but addictive game which, as we recently told...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.