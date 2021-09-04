The climate and the wealthy of New York

Hurricane Ida knocked out New York City on Wednesday. The devastation could cause wealthier residents to mobilize more capital in the fight against climate change.

Tipping points often come when the wealthy face major problems. That happened in London in 1858, in a period known as the Great Stink. Parliament was so paralyzed by the oppressive smell of the Thames that it finally commissioned a sewage system, despite the fact that cholera had already plagued the poor for years.

New York has already manifested a similar problem: Despite being home to the largest population of residents with a net worth of more than $ 5 million of any city in the world, it has a pitiful infrastructure. Ida may not change it. But perhaps, with this strange climate, wealthy citizens could start turning more of their sizable investments green.