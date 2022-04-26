The civilian crew of the private SpaceX mission returns safely to Earth

While the recent purchase of Twitter seems to overshadow Elon Musk’s current environment, SpaceX has also just completed an unprecedented milestone in the history of space tourism. Two weeks ago we were talking about the successful takeoff and placement into orbit of the first spaceflight with a totally private crew bound for the International Space Station (ISS), organized by SpaceX and Axiom Space, and now, seventeen days after leaving Earth, finally the crew has returned safely to the mainland.

As the company itself has shared, SpaceX’s AX-1 Crew Dragon capsule carrying the four astronauts fell yesterday in the Atlantic Ocean at 19:06 in the afternoon (Spanish time), off the coast of Florida. Although the mission ultimately ended up lasting almost twice as long as originally planned, the trip back and recovery of the crew and capsule went smoothly.

Beyond the pleasure trip itself, the crew, made up of the commander and former NASA astronaut, Michael López-Alegría, and the businessmen Larry Connor, Eytan Stibbe and Mark Pathy, conducted some experiments during their stay on the International Space Stationbringing back more than 200 pounds of scientific supplies and materials including some samples for NASA.

Axiom Space is expected towhich operated the AX-1 mission, launch more private flights to the ISS in the coming years. And it is that the construction of the first commercial module on the ISS is already planned, as well as a connected module that will contain a movie studio and a sports stadium. Although the Axiom Station will only be attached to the station until next 2028, after which it will operate independently, since NASA plans to take the ISS out of orbit in January 2031, and direct it to a capture trajectory over the Pacific Ocean .