The Chrome plugin to not miss the technology news

With the day to day it is very difficult to stop to read the news of our favorite media, so we, the media, have to do the right job to deliver said news in the most comfortable way possible.

For that we have accounts on telegram, intagram, tiktok, facebook, flipboard, youtube, Twitter… but there is a channel that you probably do not know, since we recently created it.

This is our for , an extension that you can use to have the WWwhatsnew icon always visible in the upper right part of the browser, with a number indicating when there are pending news items. You just have to click on it to bring up the latest headlines, and if you are interested in reading any, you just have to click on it to access the full text, it’s that easy.

To install it, you just have to go to the official Chrome store, in this link, and click on install. The icon will be added in the way you see in the image above, without the need to create accounts or give strange permissions.

In the news panel that is shown when you click on the icon, we also have the profiles of some of our social networks, in case you didn’t have them listed.

Of course, we do not collect data, we do not know anything about the people who install it, neither their name, nor their email, nothing.

We released the plugin months ago, but until now we had not publicly disclosed it. Today is the official day of its launch, so give it a try and, if you miss something, send us a message on any of our social media profiles so we can talk about it.